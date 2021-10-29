LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Moda Center on Friday.

The two teams have already met once before this campaign. The Clippers emerged victorious in that contest, winning the tie by a 30-point margin (116-86). The Blazers will be eager to avenge that loss when they meet Paul George and Co. again.

The LA Clippers haven't been in great form to start the season. They have won just one of their four games so far. They are coming off a 79-92 defeat at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers. No Clippers player breached the 20-point mark on the night. Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum scored a team-high 16 points each.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers got back to winning ways in style in their previous outing. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96, thanks to CJ McCollum's 25-point game. Five players ended up scoring in double-digits to round off a brilliant team effort.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers will be without several key players for the game against the LA Clippers.

Among the players that have been active recently, Marcus Morris is sidelined because of a knee injury, while Jason Preston is out because of a foot injury. Rookie Keon Johnson is listed as questionable because of illness.

Long-term absentees Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka round off the injury report as they continue on the road to recovery from their respective surgeries.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Serge Ibaka Out Back injury recovery Marcus Morris Out Knee injury maintenance Jason Preston Out Foot injury recovery Keon Johnson Out Illness

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers' injury report only includes two players: Tony Snell and Norman Powell. Snell has been ruled out because of a left foot sprain, while Powell has been listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Tony Snell Out Foot injury Norman Powell Questionable Left patellar; tendinopathy

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Paul George will need to step it up for the Los Angeles Clippers against Dame Lillard's Blazers

The LA Clippers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game.

If that happens, Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe could start as guards, while Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Justise Winslow are likely to play the most minutes off the bench,

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers starting five could look a little different from their last game should Norman Powell return to the lineup. He will likely replace Nassir Little and play as a small forward.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will likely start as guards, with Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic will partner either Powell or Little on the frontcourt, depending on the former's availability.

Meanwhile, Cody Zeller, Anferenee Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Portland Trail Blazers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee