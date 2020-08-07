LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 8th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Saturday, August 8th, 2020, 1:00 PM ET (Saturday 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

In a battle of Western Conference teams, the second-seeded LA Clippers take on the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

This game is a perfect opportunity for the Blazers to usurp the Grizzlies, who are currently the eighth seed. The LA Clippers, on the other hand, will hope to carry the momentum forward and stay ahead of the third-seeded Denver Nuggets.

LA Clippers Preview

Despite suffering several losses since the restart of the season, the LA Clippers have had strong performances. Playing without key rotation players such as Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, and Patrick Beverley, the depth of the LA Clippers bench has been on display.

JaMychal Green, Patrick Patterson, and Reggie Jackson have contributed to some great bench production for the LA Clippers. Superstar Kawhi Leonard has been balling as usual with 20-point games, and has played with great tenacity on the defensive end of the floor.

Paul George and Ivica Zubac have been very consistent and the LA Clippers are looking very dangerous as they approach the playoffs. They will hope to get a win and cement their position as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

'Fun guy' Kawhi Leonard has been excellent for the LA Clippers in the NBA bubble. His efficient offense and tenacious defense have been on full display in the seeding games so far. He has averaged 26.9 points and 7.2 rebounds this season, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP will be key to the LA Clippers' chances to win this game.

The match-up of Kawhi Leonard against Damian Lillard will be one to watch out far in this blockbuster game.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Landry Shamet, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Coming off two straight wins against the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers are in a great position to make it to the play-in tournament, since they are just half a game behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

In the previous game, Damian Lillard put on a show with 45 points and 12 assists. With CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic steadily adding on the points, the Portland Trail Blazers have been performing at the high level that is expected of them.

Carmelo Anthony showed why his experience is valuable with a clutch performance in the Houston Rockets game. Gary Trent Jr. has provided the Portland Trail Blazers with some excellent production off the bench. The Portland Trail Blazers will fancy their chances against the second-seeded LA Clippers.

Key player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is known to rise to the occasion. And what better time to shine than against the title favorites LA Clippers?

Lillard has been leading the injury-ridden Portland Trail Blazers through this season by himself. His insane scoring ability has kept the Portland Trail Blazers in contention for that last playoff spot in the Western Conference. This season, Lillard has averaged a whopping 29.1 points and 8 assists for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard will be up against one of the best defenders in the league in Kawhi Leonard. The outcome of this match-up will go a long way in deciding the result of this game.

Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony, Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Prediction

While the LA Clippers are the stronger team and are expected to win, it is impossible to simply rule out the Portland Trail Blazers. In a battle of duos, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have an advantage against Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The big men Zubac and Nurkic will also have an exciting match-up in the post.

The LA Clippers would like to take an early lead. If the Portland Trail Blazers manage to keep things close down the stretch, Damian Lillard might take over the game as he so often does against stronger opponents. In the end, it all comes down to who wants it more in this game.

Where to watch Clippers vs Blazers?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports Northwest and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

