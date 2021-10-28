LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers are back on the road on Friday as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. It is already the second matchup between the two teams this season with the Clippers getting the blowout win last Monday.

The Clippers defeated the Blazers 116-86 at Staples Center on Monday. However, they followed it up with a stinker of a performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The LA Clippers lost to the Cavaliers 92-79, taking their record to 1-3 at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the Blazers bounced back after losing to the Clippers. They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 for their second win of the season. The Blazers currently have a record of 2-2, and they would like to get their revenge on the Clippers.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, October 29th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 30th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers celebrate against the Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers for their first win of the season last Monday. They welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, but struggled to shoot the ball, eventually losing the game 92-79.

The Clippers shot just 35.6% from the field and 22.0% from beyond the arc. They made only nine three-point shots, which is unacceptable in today's NBA. The game got close at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers went on a run to put the game away.

Paul George had only 12 points in the game while Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum each scored 16 points. Ivica Zubac was the only other LA Clippers player to score in double figures against Cleveland.

Key Player – Paul George

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George struggled with his shot in the LA Clippers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored only 12 points while shooting 6-for-20 from the field, missing all of his eight shots from beyond the arc. George added ten rebounds and four steals, but it was not enough.

With Kawhi Leonard out for almost the entire season, George has to play at a superstar level. So far, he's only had one good game and has to find his rhythm much faster. George can certainly have a big game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Eric Bledsoe; F - Paul George; F - Nicolas Batum; C - Ivica Zubac.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers including Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are back on the winning track after a 116-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. It was their second win of the season under new head coach Chauncey Billups.

Following a 30-point loss at the hands of the LA Clippers on Monday, the Blazers bounced back by defeating a formidable young Grizzlies team. After a close first half, the Blazers pulled away in the third quarter and never relinquished their lead for the rest of the game.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Damian Lillard still struggled with his shot, but made four three-point shots and scored 20 total points. Anfernee Simons was huge off the bench with 17 points.

Key Player – Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is struggling to make shots at the start of the season. He is just averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Lillard is also shooting just 33.3% from the field and making only 1.5 threes.

If the Portland Trail Blazers want to be competitive this season, Lillard has to be playing like his old self. It is unclear why the 31-year-old superstar is struggling, but he was suffering from an abdominal injury during the Olympics. It may or may not be causing discomfort, but Lillard will need to play much better if the Blazers want to get their revenge on the LA Clippers on Friday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard; G - CJ McCollum; F - Nassir Little; F - Robert Covington; C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Clippers vs Blazers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers second matchup of the season will likely be much more competitive. The Blazers are finding their groove despite the struggles of Damian Lillard, while the Clippers can be great on any given night. With the game held in Portland, it is possible that the Blazers are the likely team to get the win this time around.

Where to watch Clippers vs Blazers?

The LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers game is available via NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans who do not have the NBA League Pass can watch the game on ROOT Sports in Portland and Bally Sports South California in Los Angeles.

