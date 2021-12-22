LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers visit the state capital to take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. The Kings have struggled so far this year but always end up dominating the Clippers. This is the third time the two teams will face off, and both earlier meetings resulted in a Sacramento Kings victory.

The LA Clippers are 16-15 through their first 31 games and have looked like a decent team despite the absence of many players. They might not be title contenders at the moment, but they have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. Surprisingly, they are 4th in the NBA in defensive rating without two-time DPOY Kawhi Leonard.

The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, are looking like they are headed for another mediocre season without a playoff appearance. They set out to end their postseason drought before the 2021-22 campaign began but have struggled to rack up wins lately. They are 10th in the West with a 13-19 record and have lost five of their last seven games.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George is off the injury report and is expected to play in this game. Marcus Morris Sr. is under the NBA's Health and Safety protocols and Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to a sprain in his left ankle. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston continue to be out until further notice due to their respective long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Marcus Morris Sr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Keon Johnson Out G-League - On Assignment Jay Scrubb Out G-League - Two-way

Keon Johnson and Jay Scrubb are both sent to the NBA G-League.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have a compromised lineup because of the sheer number of players on the roster under the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. They have seven players listed under the protocols, including De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and rookie Davion Mitchell.

Player Name: Status: Reason: De'Aaron Fox Out Health and Safety Protocols Alex Len Out Health and Safety Protocols Marvin Bagley III Out Health and Safety Protocols Davion Mitchell Out Health and Safety Protocols Louis King Out Health and Safety Protocols Neemias Queta Out Health and Safety Protocols Terence Davis Out Health and Safety Protocols Richaun Holmes Out Right Eye Injury

Lastly, big man Richaun Holmes is out due to an injury to his right eye.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard will start as the guards with Jackson running point as usual. Terance Mann will be the power forward while Paul George will be the small forward. Finally, Ivica Zubac will start as the center with Serge Ibaka coming off the bench. Nicolas Batum and Eric Bledsoe are the most trusted players in the second unit.

Sacramento Kings

With De'Aaron Fox out of the lineup, Tyrese Haliburton now starts the point guard. Buddy Hield is starting as the two-guard instead of coming off the bench and Harrison Barnes will retain his small forward spot. Chimezie Metu is the starting power forward while Tristan Thompson starts at center until Richaun Holmes is eligible to play. Maurice Harkless and Damian Jones will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Luke Kennard | F - Paul George | F - Terance Mann | C - Ivica Zubac.

Sacramento Kings

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Buddy Hield | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Chimezie Metu | C - Tristan Thompson.

