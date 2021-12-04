×
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings guards LA Clippers' Paul George
Modified Dec 04, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Preview

The LA Clippers will travel to the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Kings' last game was a 124-115 victory over the Clippers at the Staples Center on Wednesday. They'll host the LA Clippers at home after a two-day break.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, will be playing their second game of a back-to-back. They are coming off a statement win (119-115) over the LeBron James-led LA Lakers on Friday. Now, Tyronn Lue and his men have an opportunity to redeem themselves from Wednesday's loss as they try and tie their season series with the Kings at one game apiece.

Kings get it done in LA 🙌👑 6 players in double-figures👑 @TyHaliburton22 and @Rich_Holmes22 double-doubles👑 @swipathefox lead all scorers with 24 PTS https://t.co/lCw0wasFLW

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on the bench
Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on the bench

There isn't much change in the LA Clippers' injury report. Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston continue to rehabilitate from their respective long-term injuries. Leonard is recovering from an ACL tear, whereas Preston is healing from a right foot injury he suffered during the offseason.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum is under the NBA's health and safety protocols. He will need to register two negative COVID-19 tests to return. Batum has missed seven straight games. His teammate Luke Kennard said - "We definitely miss him" - after last night's win over the Lakers.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Kawhi LeonardOutACL Injury - Recovery
Jason PrestonOutRight Foot Injury
Nicolas BatumOutHealth and Safety Protocols

Moreover, Paul George hurt his ankle against the LA Lakers last night. He isn't listed on the injury report so far, but might get added later.

Paul George says he re-tweaked his ankle tonight. The Clippers face the Kings tomorrow. This will be something to monitor.si.com/nba/clippers/n…

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Harrison Barnes continues to be sidelined due to a sprain in his right foot. He has missed the last four games, and is listed as doubtful for this one. Maurice Harkless is also questionable for this clash due to soreness in his left knee. He has missed several games this season, and has been absent in the last three.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Harrison BarnesDoubtfulRight Foot Sprain
Maurice HarklessQuestionableLeft Knee Soreness
Robert Woodard IIOutG-League - On Assignment

Robert Woodard II continues to be in the G-League affiliate, Stockton King,s on assignment.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

If Paul George doesn't sit out of the game, coach Tyronn Lue is expected to deploy the same lineup from last night.

Reggie Jackson could run the point guard role as usual, but George should play the shooting guard position instead of small forward. Marcus Morris Sr. will likely play the small forward role while Serge Ibaka starts as the power forward. Ivica Zubac should retain his center position.

However, coach Lue could return to his old lineup from a week ago to get perimeter defense against the Kings. The point guard and center position might remain the same. Eric Bledsoe could start as the shooting guard while George starts at the 3. Morris will likely be the power forward while Ibaka comes off the bench.

Sacramento Kings

DeAaron Fox and Buddy Hield (left) of the Sacramento Kings
DeAaron Fox and Buddy Hield (left) of the Sacramento Kings

As there are no surprises in their injury report, the Sacramento Kings will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game.

Coach Alvin Gentry has made some changes to the starting 5. De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should continue to run the backcourt with Fox at the point. Terence Davis will likely be the new small forward until Harrison Barnes returns while Chimezie Metu starts as the power forward.

And finally, Richaun Holmes should retain his center position. Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell could come off the bench.

Davion has had the Clippers falling all night 😅 https://t.co/UPWN6wl7Jg

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Serge Ibaka | C - Ivica Zubac.

Sacramento Kings

Also ReadArticle Continues below

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Terence Davis | F - Chimezie Metu | C - Richaun Holmes.

