LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Clippers will head to the Golden 1 Center for a Western Conference matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Both teams have met twice in the regular season, with the Kings winning both games convincingly despite their poor form against the other teams.

The Clippers will be hoping to register a win against the Kings in Sacramento to seek revenge for those two defeats. Going into the game, they recently faced a blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With Paul George returning, the team will now be hoping to get back to winning ways, starting with putting on a show against the Kings on the road.

As far as Sacramento is concerned, they come into the game after facing a defeat against the in-form Golden State Warriors. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points, but his efforts were canceled out as Steph Curry and company ran away with the win. The Kings will be keen to put up a good fight and make things extremely difficult for the Clippers, who are looking to get back their consistency.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 22, 11:00 PM ET [Thursday, December 23, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers have played some amazing basketball in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. They even missed the services of Paul George for several games, but despite that, the team remained competitive and pulled off a few stunning wins. The team holds a 16-15 record and sits sixth in the West. However, as the season progresses, they will want to improve on that and climb further up the table. The team has lost both their games against the Kings but will be keen to change things around when they take the floor on Wednesday.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has been the go-to guy for the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. He was out of the team for a few games due to an injury. However, he is now back and is all set to pick up from where he left off. The 31-year-old is averaging 25.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 5.4 APG through 25 appearances. Sacramento has a leaky defense, which PG will be looking to exploit when he faces them at the Golden 1 Center.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Luke Kennard, F - Paul George, F - Terance Mann, C - Ivica Zubac

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

The Sacramento Kings are a team that had a lot of promise and high expectations coming into the 2021-22 season. However, the team failed to live up to any of them and had to also fire Luke Walton as their head coach. The team holds a 13-19 record and sits at the tenth position in the West. They have lost 3 of their last 5 games and will be hoping to get some consistency into their journey. Going into the game, the team will have a lot of their stars in the Health and Safety Protocols, which will put all of the pressure on their second unit.

Key Player- Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes is currently just one of the Kings' star players who is not in the Health and Safety Protocols. He started the season brilliantly and has built onto it by averaging 17.5 PPG and 6.5 APG while shooting 45.1% from the field. With other players like De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley out, the team is now looking to Harrison Barnes to lead them to victory.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Haliburton, G - Buddy Hield, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Chimezie Metu, C - Tristan Tompson

Clippers vs Kings Match Prediction

The Clippers will come into this game with expectations of going away with a win. Meanwhile, the Kings are short-handed and have many of their players on the Health and Safety Protocols. All things considered, the Clippers look like favorites to come out with a win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Kings Game?

All NBA games will be played live on the official NBA app. The game between the two teams will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports SoCal.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra