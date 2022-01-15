LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Saturday night. The two teams have faced each other twice so far and this clash is the third and final one of the season. After splitting the first two games, both teams will look to win the season series in this encounter

The 21-22 Clippers are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament. They have lost four of their last six games and do not look like a serious contender with their star players ruled out. The team is operating under the assumption that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard might not return this season and their playoff hopes might be over already.

The 15-27 Spurs are clearly out of the playoff picture. They are 13th in the West and are looking to grab a top 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. They are undergoing a rebuild and their young players are developing at a steady pace. Dejounte Murray is averaging a near triple-double this season and is one of the main projects of superstar head coach Gregg Popovich.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers continue to be without the services of Jason Preston and their stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who are all rehabilitating from long-term injuries. Isaiah Hartenstein has also been ruled out of this encounter due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, both Justise Winslow and Luke Kennard are sidelined due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Justise Winslow Out Health and Safety Protocols Luke Kennard Out Health and Safety Protocols

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs head into this game without Derrick White and Tre Jones, who have both been placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Zach Collins remains out as he continues to rehabilitate from his ankle surgery and has not played since the 2019-2020 season. According to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Collins suggested that he will get back on the court whenever he is ready and "feeling good."

"I haven't played for so long. Conditioning and getting the rhythm back is where I am right now"

Player Name: Status: Reason: Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Surgery - Recovery Tre Jones Out Health and Safety Protocols Derrick White Out Health and Safety Protocols

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Amir Coffey should start as the shooting guard, while Nicolas Batum has been upgraded to the starting lineup as the small forward. Marcus Morris Sr. will likely start in his familiar power forward position.

Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac will retain their point guard and center spots respectively. Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., Eric Bledsoe and Serge Ibaka should get the most minutes among the second unit.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs will deploy their ideal lineup, excluding Derrick White. Devin Vassell will start as the shooting guard until White is eligible to lace up. The rest of the lineup should remain the same, starting with Dejounte Murray running the point in the backcourt.

Doug McDermott will be the small forward, with Keldon Johnson retaining his power forward role. Jakob Poeltl should start at center as usual. Lonnie Walker IV, Keita Bates-Diop and Bryn Forbes will most likely get the most minutes coming off the bench.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Nicolas Batum | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac.

San Antonio Spurs

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Devin Vassell | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

