LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent of late and are trying to grab a decent seed for the playoffs. The Clippers are 3rd in the Western Conference standings but are steadily declining while the Spurs have held on to the 7th spot for a while.

The LA Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, need an upgrade to their roster. Several analysts believe they need a point guard and a defensive-minded forward. A bevy of NBA trade rumors have been associated with the team for the same. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan has taken the San Antonio Spurs back into playoff contention with his incredible performances this year.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have been inconsistent this season.

The LA Clippers have been dealing with injuries the entire season. Patrick Beverley has played just 29 games this year and continues to be out with a knee injury. Center Serge Ibaka remains sidelined due to a back injury. Backup guard Jay Scrubb is out for the long term following a foot injury. He recently had the assistive walking boot removed.

San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has lifted the Spurs' playoff chances.

The San Antonio Spurs have a few injuries themselves. Keita Bates-Diop has been ruled out of the game against the Clippers because of a hamstring injury along with Lonnie Walker, who is sidelined with a sore right wrist. Rudy Gay has reported a sore left foot and is listed as questionable for this game.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Spurs SG/SF Lonnie Walker (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game vs. the Clippers. PF Rudy Gay (foot) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/LiJYvZIyAd — DK Nation (@dklive) March 23, 2021

In other news, the team has officially parted ways with LaMarcus Aldridge. The 6'11" power forward will not play until the Spurs can find a suitable team for him.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will employ the same lineup that they've used in the past few games. Reggie Jackson starts as the point guard in place of Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac will replace Serge Ibaka. The team's two stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, will keep their positions as shooting guard and small forward, respectively. And finally, Marcus Morris Sr. starts as the power forward. Lou Williams and Luke Kennard are the team's standard bench players.

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are the young backcourt of the San Antonio Spurs with the former running point. DeMar DeRozan will be the team's starting small forward as usual, while Keldon Johnson will start as the power forward. Ever since Alridge left the team, Jakob Poeltl has taken up the center position and has done an incredible job in the role. Patty Mills and Rudy Gay average the most minutes off the bench while scoring double-digit points for the team.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

