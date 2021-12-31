LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

The Clippers will be keen to find some consistency in this short two-game road trip. They have momentum on their side, thanks to a 91-82 win over the Boston Celtics in their last game.

Marcus Morris Sr. torched his former team with a 23-point double double. Eric Bledsoe also did a commendable job, scoring ten of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming off back-to-back losses, losing 109-114 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game. Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam both bagged 28 points apiece, but their efforts weren't enough as the Sixers, with a healthier roster, grabbed a win on the night.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have nine players out, while one is listed as questionable. Four players are sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. They are Ivica Zubac, Brandon Boston Jr., Jay Scrubb and Moses Wright.

Meanwhile, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jason Preston are out because of various injuries. Reggie Jackson is questionable as he continues to work his way to match fitness after being out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Elbow UCL tear Nicolas Batum Out Ankle sprain Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Ivica Zubac Out Covid protocols Jason Preston Out Foot injury Jay Scrubb Out Covid protocols Moses Wright Out Covid protocols Brandon Boston Jr. Out Covid protocols Isaiah Hartenstein Out Covid protocols Reggie Jackson Questionable Return to competition reconditioning

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors are getting healthy again, and will have only four players ruled out for this game, while two are listed as probable. Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa are listed as probable as they recently exited the health and safety protocols.

Isaac Bonga and Justin Champagnie will continue their time on the sidelines due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Goran Dragic isn't with the team while David Johnson has a calf strain.

Player Name Status Reason Khem Birch Probable Return to competition reconditioning Precious Achiuwa Probable Return to competition reconditioning David Johnson Out Calf strain Goran Dragic Out Not with the team Isaac Bonga Out Covid protocols Justin Champagnie Out Covid protocols

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers' starting lineup could feature Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe in the backcourt, with Marcus Morris Sr., Terance Mann and Serge Ibaka completing the rest of the lineup. If Jackson remains sidelined, Kennard could continue to be a part of the starting five.

Amir Coffey, Justise Winslow and Xavier Moon should play the most minutes off the bench.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors could deploy their best starting five for this game, with Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby returning to the lineup after a lengthy absence due to COVID-19. VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will likely start as guards, while the frontcourt could feature OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.

Precious Achiuwa, Yuta Watanabe and Chris Boucher will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe; Small Forward - Terance Mann; Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr.; Center - Serge Ibaka.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Scottie Barnes; Center - Pascal Siakam.

