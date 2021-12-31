LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will take a trip to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, December 31. This will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

Going into the game, the Clippers are high on confidence after their stunning win over the Boston Celtics. Marcus Morris Sr. scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Clippers. He will be hoping to continue his stellar form in this game and help the Clippers to a win in the last game of the year.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are a team that has been extremely short-handed over the last few games due to Covid. They put on a good fight against the 76ers. However, Joel Embiid scored 36 points in the game, to help the team win.

Coming into this game, the team will have some relief as a few of their players return to the lineup. They will be hoping to get a good output from these players as they need to put an end to their disappointing run.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, December 31, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, January 1, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

LA Clippers Preview

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have only won two out of their last five games. This has pushed their record to 18-17, which has helped them get to sixth position in the West. Paul George's absence has been a bit of a tough period. However, veteran player Marcus Morris Sr. has helped the team find some stability by putting on good performances. A win in this game against the Raptors would be a huge boost for the Clippers, who travel to face the Brooklyn Nets on the first day of the new year.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has been in brilliant form for the Clippers. He has stepped up his game and is looking like a true leader in every sense. The 32-year-old is coming off a brilliant performance over the Celtics. A similar outing against the Raptors would provide great help for the Clippers, who are looking to take a win and improve their position in the West.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors started the year well, but have since then slipped out of place in the East. They have been marred by injuries and, of late, the Health and Safety Protocol has seen the majority of their players stay out of action. This game against the LA Clippers is going to be a tough one for the Raptors. However, the team will be desperate to get back to winning ways and will give in their all against the Clippers.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam had a brilliant game on his return from the Protocols, as he scored 28 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. This was a great sign for the team as he showed no signs of fatigue while shooting 52.5% from the field. The team will need a similar performance from the former MIP against the Clippers if they want to have any chance of coming off with a win on Friday.

Predicted Line-ups

LA Clippers Predicted Line-up

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Luke Kennard, F - Terrance Mann, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Justise Winslow

Toronto Raptors Predicted Line-up

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Yuta Watanabe, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Chris Boucher

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have had a tough time on the offensive end without Paul George. However, the team has won the last two games and seems to have adjusted to his absence. Considering the form and the roster of both teams coming into the game, the Clippers look like the favorites to pull off a win.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Raptors game?

All NBA games will be made available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Clippers and the Raptors will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and TSN.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar