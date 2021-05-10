LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

For the second time in a week, the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors face-off again on Tuesday. In their previous meeting, the Clippers edged out a narrow 105-100 victory at the Staples Center. They will be looking to do the same against an undermanned Raptors side who are falling away in the playoff chase.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 11th; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 12th May; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers veteran Rajon Rondo

After facing four teams with winning records in their previous five games, the LA Clippers were only able to emerge with one win against those above 500. That came against a weak LA Lakers side who posed little threat in a 118-94 blowout.

While they were without Kawhi Leonard in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Clippers were close to full strength in their losses against the Nuggets and Knicks - in both of which they had their star forward playing.

Although this is a small sample size and Ty Lue's team have been magnificent on offense all season, it will be slightly worrying for LA Clippers fans so close to the playoffs. The good news is that Serge Ibaka looks close to returning to the fold and was averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds prior to his injury.

Their postseason success could ride on who they match up with in the first round, however. The LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are within a game of one another for the sixth seed and the LA Clippers have swept both in their season series' this campaign.

However, should they fall into the fourth spot they could face the Dallas Mavericks, whom they have lost twice to this campaign.

Key Player - Paul George

One player who will be looking to lead the LA Clippers in the postseason is Paul George. After facing criticism for his playoff consistency last year, George looks focused on proving his doubters wrong. The 31-year-old is averaging more points, rebounds and assists than last season, the latter of which (5.2) is a career-high.

In the LA Clippers' last ten matchups, Paul George has led all teammates in scoring and boards with 23 and 8.4 respectively in each game. In that time, he has shot at over 43% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

24 points for Paul George (@Yg_Trece) as the @LAClippers move back to 3rd place out West! pic.twitter.com/aQfxCT9GlD — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zuba

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie

The Toronto Raptors' season looks to be going from bad to worse as their injury list continues to mount. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet were missing from the Raptors loss on Saturday, while Pascal Siakam and Rodney Hood were injured during the game and did not return.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what the Toronto Raptors lineup will be, though it is likely to be fairly unique. With little to play for while edging closer to postseason exclusion, coach Nick Nurse may well experiment with his starting fives in the last four games.

That could mean more game time for the Toronto Raptors' exciting young backcourt pair Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, as well as midseason acquisition Freddie Gillespie.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Since his hip injury at the start of April, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet hasn't quite been his prolific self and has been in and out of the starting lineup. That included a rest at the weekend which was classed as 'injury management' in the pre-game injury report.

Nevertheless, VanVleet is a vital part of the Toronto Raptors' future and will likely return in this fixture. Last week when these two sides met, the 27-year-old grabbed 27 points and 13 assists. That came after a 30-point showing against the Utah Jazz.

In his second season as a consistent starter, VanVleet has continued to develop as a shooting guard. He has been putting up career-high points and rebounds and is quick with his hands, grabbing 1.7 steals per matchup. Although the Toronto Raptors have had a losing season, they could well bounce back with him as the star of the team.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Yuta Watanabe | Power Forward - Freddie Gillespie | Center - Khem Birch

Clippers vs Raptors Match Prediction

Although it came close last time, the Toronto Raptors are in an even weaker position. So this should be an easy victory for the LA Clippers on the road. The Raptors have a losing record on home court this season and are without numerous regular starters.

Neither side have been particularly prolific on offense recently, therefore it could be a low-scoring affair again. The LA Clippers will be looking to their experienced players to overcome the Toronto Raptors' young lineup.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Raptors matchup

In America, the matchup will be shown live on Bally Sports Local and on Sportsnet. Fans can also stream the game if they own an NBA League Pass.