LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups and depth chart for January 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers will take on the Toronto Raptors for the second and final time this season on Friday. LA, which won 126-10 in their first encounter on Jan. 11, will be looking to sweep the head-to-head series. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are expected to lead the surging Clippers again.

The reeling Raptors will be hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, which included a humiliating loss to the badly undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Toronto succumbed 108-100 despite Memphis playing without four of their best players. The Raptors will have to put on a much better performance or the Clippers will run them off the building.

Following a 12-2 December, the Clippers continue their hot form with yet another impressive month. They are 9-2 to open the New Year. They hold a 28-14 record and are trying to chase down the Denver Nuggets (31-15) for the third spot in the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Friday’s game will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto where the Raptors are only 10-12. Gametime is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is not on national TV but basketball fans can catch the action via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as SN and Bally Sports SoCal will cover the matchup.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Reports

LA Clippers injuries for Jan. 26

Two players are on the LA Clippers’ injury report. Moussa Diabate will remain out due to a right hand metacarpal fracture. Starting center Ivica Zubac will also be unavailable because of a right calf strain.

Player Status Injury Moussa Diabate Out Right hand metacarpal fracture Ivica Zubac Out Right calf strain

Toronto Raptors injuries for Jan. 26

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Jakob Poeltl because of a left ankle sprain. Immanuel Quickley will also be on the sidelines cheering his team due to a right quad contusion.

Expand Tweet

Player Status Injury Markquis Nowell Out G League Jakob Poeltl Out Left ankle sprain Immanuel Quickley Out Right quadriceps contusion

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Amir Coffey PF Kawhi Leonard PJ Tucker Kobe Brown C Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dennis Schroder Kira Lewis Jr. SG Gary Trent Jr. Gradey Dick Jordan Nwora SF RJ Barrett Bruce Brown Garrett Temple PF Scottie Barnes Chris Boucher Otto Porter Jr. C Jontay Porter Thaddeus Young

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Key matchups

Kawhi Leonard vs Scottie Barnes

Kawhi Leonard has been playing power forward since the arrival of James Harden last month. “The Claw” will be naturally matched up against former Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes, the Raptors’ main man.

Leonard has been elite on defense as usual. He will try to impose his will on the bigger Barnes on both ends of the floor. How Toronto’s star fares in this matchup could determine how they do against the Clippers on Friday.

Paul George vs RJ Barrett

Another marquee matchup between the Clippers and Raptors will be the one pitting Paul George versus RJ Barrett. “PG13,” like Leonard, is a pest on the defensive end with his size, length and instincts.

Barett’s offense isn’t as polished and as smooth as George’s but he is a capable defender. He will make the Clippers All-Star work hard for his points.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!