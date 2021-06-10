LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 10th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will be looking to steal a win on the road against the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series on Thursday night. A second-half turnaround had allowed the Jazz to win the first matchup.

The biggest positive for the LA Clippers from Tuesday's game was that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George struggled to stamp their authority and they still lost the game by just three points. Luke Kennard's 18-point performance on 7-of-9 shooting was noteworthy too.

The Utah Jazz looked out of sorts in the first quarter when they missed 21 straight shots, but Donovan Mitchell's fiery performance lifted the team. Mitchell scored 45 while both Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points apiece. Newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert also played his part to perfection by making the game-saving block.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka never traveled to Utah with the LA Clippers and it was highly probable that he'll be missing the first two games of the series. The franchise has officially ruled him out of Game 2. Ibaka hasn't played in over two weeks as he continues to nurse his back injury and is likely going to miss more games in the future.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Mike Conley

Mike Conley is still working on his hamstring issue and is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the LA Clippers. He's still only taking part in partial portions of the team practice and is likely to be on a time restriction if he's indeed cleared to play.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will play the same starting lineup from Game 1. Reggie Jackson and Paul George will start in the backcourt, while Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. will be the two forwards. Nicolas Batum will start at center but will split the minutes at the five with Ivica Zubac.

Perfect pass placement for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/Lykg2vClDG — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 9, 2021

Rajon Rondo and Terance Mann will feature off the bench. DeMarcus Cousins could be given some playing time if coach Ty Lue wants to go big. Luke Kennard played more minutes against the Utah Jazz in Game 1 than he did in the entire series against Dallas, so he's expected to feature again.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz may be tempted to make full use of home advantage by starting Mike Conley on a minutes restriction. Donovan Mitchell will slot beside him to complete the starting backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert will round out the starting lineup.

the perfect photo does not exi... pic.twitter.com/R6j10ZztiH — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 9, 2021

Jordan Clarkson will be the main guy off the bench for the Utah Jazz, but Joe Ingles will also have a crucial role to play on the second unit. Forwards Derrick Favors and Georges Niang are the only two Jazz reserves guaranteed to get some playing time.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Nicolas Batum

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

