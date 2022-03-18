LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Friday's game featuring the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be a match between the walking wounded. LA lost the first of their three meetings this season and will be looking to even it against Utah.

The Clippers have lost back-to-back games and five of their last seven games to fall to an even 36-36 record. They are currently firmly in 8th place in the mad scramble in the West for a play-in spot. Despite their recent losses, they’ve largely been competitive without three of their top players. They’re expected to show their grit and feistiness against the also short-handed Jazz.

Meanwhile, Utah have alternated between wins and losses in their last eight games. They are in fourth place in the West but could drop to the play-in if they can’t consistently win games. The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves could leapfrog Utah in the standings for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jazz will have to manufacture points elsewhere as two of their best scorers have been ruled out. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic will not see action against the Clippers due to their respective injuries.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) will be in street clothes against Utah on Friday.

Brandon Boston Jr. will not travel with the team as he has been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status Reason Brandon Boston Jr. Out G League - On Assignment Paul George Out Injury/Illness - Right Elbow; Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear Kawhi Leonard Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery Norman Powell Out Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone Jason Preston Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Injury Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Injury Recovery

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Udoka Azubuike (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Danuel House Jr. (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (calf) have been ruled out by the Jazz ahead of the Clippers matchup.

Trent Forrest is listed as questionable for the game.

Player: Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Bojan Bogdanovic Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain Trent Forrest Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Sprain Danuel House Jr. Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Bone bruise Donovan Mitchell Out Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Contusion

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Clippers 36-36 +194 Over 218 (-108) +6 (-110) Utah Jazz 43-26 -235 Under 218 (-112) -6 (-110)

The LA Clippers are having an improbable season, having played the entire year without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for only a handful of games. They will also not have Norman Powell, who played well after his acquisition before the trade deadline. Despite their recent losses, they can spring a surprise in almost every game with their savvy veterans.

Even without Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Jazz still have Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley to rely on. They’ve been out of rhythm following injuries, but are the rightful favorites in this game.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson, who has been carrying the scoring cudgels for the Clippers, is averaging 20.4 points in the last 10 games. LA is 4-1 against the spread vs Utah in the last five times they battled. The Clippers have gone UNDER in 8 of their last 11 games.

Utah Jazz

Quin Snyder sometimes opens up the game with a weak side action to free Rudy Gobert for an easy dunk. Gobert’s averaging a shade under 15 points on an insane 71.2% field-goal percentage. Utah is 2-7-1 against the spread in March this year. The Jazz are 8-1 straight up when playing on their home floor against the Clippers in their last 9 games.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz:

Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Head coach Tyronn Lue could stick with the same first five he used in the Clippers’ closely-fought loss to the Toronto Raptors. Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey will man the backcourt. Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. should take their usual forward spots.

Ivica Zubac keeps his starting role in the middle.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will miss two of their best scorers in Donavan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic against the Clippers. [Photo: Sporting News]

Utah will have to improve without two of their starters in the lineup. Head coach Quin Snyder could pair the youthful Nickeil Alexander-Walker with veteran Mike Conley in the backcourt. The Jazz could utilize the same huge frontcourt they’ve used without Bojan Bogdanovic.

Juancho Hernangomez could take Bogdanovic’s place while Royce O’Neale gets his reserved power forward position. Rudy Gobert patrols the paint for the Jazz.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz:

Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey | Small Forward - Nic Batum | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Juancho Hernangomez | Power Forward - Royce O’Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

