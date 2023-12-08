The LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz is one of 13 matchups scheduled to take place on Friday in the NBA. These set of games will serve as a buffer between the In-Season Tournament semifinals and the final on Saturday.

This matchup between the Clippers and the Jazz will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. In their first clash on Oct. 28, the Jazz won 120-118.

The last time they faced each other, Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 35 points while Paul George was the leading scorer for the Clippers with 36. The Jazz are 7-14, while the Clippers are sitting with a .500 record at 10-10.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday. Tip-off will be at 10:00 p.m. EDT. Those who want to watch the game can stream it on NBA League Pass anywhere or Jazz+ in select states. It will also be broadcast locally on KJZZ 14.

Moneyline: LA Clippers (-258) vs Jazz (+210)

Spread: Clippers -6.5 (+110) vs Jazz +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o225.5) vs Jazz -110 (u225.5)

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz preview

Both the Clippers and the Jazz sit outside the top eight in the Western Conference. While the Clippers are ninth, the Jazz are 12th.

The Clippers appear to be finding their rhythm, going 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won their last two. Meanwhile, the Jazz have gone the reverse direction in the same period, winning just thrice.

However, the Jazz have homecourt advantage. They have a 6-4 record at home this season, while the Clippers are 3-7 on the road.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz predicted lineups

Mason Plumlee is listed as out for the Clippers due to a knee injury but is the only player who will be sidelined for them. All their stars and usual starting lineup of Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Terance Mann and James Harden will be available.

Meanwhile, the Jazz could be without some of their best offensive weapons, as Lauri Markkanen is out with a hamstring injury. Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk are also listed as questionable. As such, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio could see increased playing time.

It's unclear which starting lineup coach Will Hardy uses against the Clippers. In their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, Omer Yurtseven, John Collins, Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji and Keyonte George started.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's over/under in points are at 23.5. George's season average slightly exceeds that, at 23.6 points per game, while Leonard's is lower, at 21.6.

When it comes to rebounds, Ivica Zubac has an 8.5 over/under. He's averaging nine boards per game throughout the season. In the assists department, James Harden has an over/under of 7.5 but has averaged only 6.7 dimes per game.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz prediction

With the LA Clippers seemingly finding their groove, it's safe to bet on them to win, especially with the Jazz' offensive leader Lauri Markkanen being unavailable. Additionally, the Jazz got blown out by the Mavs 147-97 in their previous outing, so they might not have any momentum.

The oddsmakers say that the Clippers are likely to come away with the victory, especially considering that their opponents have a depleted roster coming into the game.