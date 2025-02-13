LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 13, 2025

The NBA All-Star break is looming, but not before a final slate of regular-season games, including an LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz matchup as part of the league’s five-game Friday schedule.

Both teams are coming off Thursday night wins against higher-seeded opponents and will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers dominated the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies 128-114, while the Jazz upset the Los Angeles Lakers 131-119.

The two teams faced each other on Saturday, with the Clippers picking up a 130-110 win.

Here’s a preview of the fourth and final LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz game this season, scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Delta Center in Salt Lake.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Clippers (-310) vs Jazz (+250)

Spread: Clippers -8.5 (-110) vs Jazz +8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers o225.5 (-110) vs Jazz u225.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz preview

With the All-Star break approaching, some key players slated to participate in the festivities may be rested. Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out due to injury management, and additional lineup changes could follow.

With Leonard, the Clippers rolled past the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies on Wednesday, securing their second straight win. Leonard led the way with 25 points, while new acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic added seven points.

The Clippers focused on depth moves at the trade deadline, and with their wing depth, they should be well-positioned to capitalize against the Jazz.

The Jazz, meanwhile, relied on their scoring guards and strong frontcourt rotation to defeat the Lakers. Lauri Markkanen shined with 32 points, while John Collins and Walker Kessler combined for 33 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks.

Their dominance in the paint helped offset the Lakers’ loss of starting center Jaxson Hayes, who exited early due to injury.

The Jazz remain competitive despite holding the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Role players like Jordan Clarkson (21 points) and sophomore guard Keyonte George (20 points off the bench) stepped up against the Lakers, proving they are a tough matchup despite their record.

Tonight’s game will likely be a battle of role players, as both teams boast deep rotations.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

The official injury report has yet to be released, but below are projected starting lineups.

Clippers

G - Kris Dunn | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Norman Powell | F - Amir Coffey | C - Ivica Zubac

Jazz

G - Isaiah Collier | G - Jordan Clarkson | F - John Collins | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Walker Kessler

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz betting props

Norman Powell O/U: 23.5 points. Bet the over, given the scoring load he is expected to shoulder tonight.

Lauri Markkanen O/U: 18.5 points. Bet the over and expect him to have another scoring explosion.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Clippers should win convincingly, regardless of whether their stars play. Their veteran presence and depth give them an edge over a young Jazz team. Expect LA to secure its third straight victory before heading into the All-Star break and to cover the spread.

