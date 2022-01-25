LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will host the LA Clippers at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday. The two teams will face off for the first time this season. The 23-24 Wizards are on a three-game losing streak, while the 23-25 Clippers have lost four of their last six games.

The Clippers are operating under the assumption that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard might not return this season. If that is the case, this season could practically be a waste for the franchise.

They are hovering around .500 right now, and have no shot at getting past the first round of the playoffs without their superstars. Even if the star duo returns later in the season, the team could be a low seed, and they might have no rhythm or chemistry heading into any series.

The Wizards, meanwhile, are right back to mediocrity. After starting the season 10-3, they have gone 13-21, and are hoping to snap their losing streak in this clash. Bradley Beal is, once again, on the trade block, while their other players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are underperforming of late.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers on the bench

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston all continue to be sidelined due to long-term injuries. They have all collectively missed nearly two-thirds of the season, and there is no timeline for their return. Meanwhile, Keon Johnson has been sent to the NBA G-League on assignment.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Keon Johnson Out G-League - On Assignment

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Montrezl Harrell of the Washington Wizards celebrates after making a bucket.

The Wizards enter this game with a clean bill of health. The only players sidelined are the ones sent to the G-League. Joel Ayayi and Cassius Winston are on two-way contracts, while Isaiah Todd has been sent on assignment.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Joel Ayayi Out G-League - Two-way Cassius Winston Out G-League - Two-way Isaiah Todd Out G-League - On Assignment

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers will likely deploy the lineup they have been using for the past few weeks. Reggie Jackson will likely start as the point guard, with either Luke Kennard or Amir Coffey joining him in the backcourt.

Marcus Morris Sr. could start as the small forward while Nicolas Batum takes the other forward position. Ivica Zubac should retain his center position, with Serge Ibaka coming off the bench. Either Coffey or Kennard could get the most minutes off the bench along with Terance Mann and Brandon Boston Jr.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards could deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Spencer Dinwiddie should start as the point guard, and Bradley Beal could retain his usual shooting guard position.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be the small forward, and Kyle Kuzma the power forward, as usual. Daniel Gafford will likely be the center, with Thomas Bryant and Montrezl Harrell coming off the Wizards' bench. Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura should get the maximum minutes in the second unit.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Nicolas Batum | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac.

Washington Wizards

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

