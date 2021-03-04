LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Looking to continue their turnaround in the 2020-21 NBA season on Thursday night, the Washington Wizards host the LA Clippers at the Capital One Arena.

Led by star pair Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, the Washington Wizards have won seven of their last ten game, though they fell to a 19-point defeat against the LA Clippers during this period.

The LA Clippers come to this game off a 112-117 defeat to the Boston Celtics, with their leader Kawhi Leonard missing the game. The small forward has been in electric form this season and combined with Paul George for 62 points when the two sides met in February.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are on a two-game losing run coming into this game, losing their last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the Washington Wizards are on the rise after winning seven of eight games prior to their twin losses this week. During this period, they recorded incredible victories over the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers, winning the second game dramatically in overtime.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers' talismanic forward Kawhi Leonard is currently listed as day-to-day and may not be available for this game.

Kawhi Leonard has been known to have his minutes managed; therefore, it would be unsurprising if he misses out, as the LA Clippers are unlikely to risk their star if he is not fully fit. The 29-year-old is having an MVP-calibre season, averaging 26.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals this campaign.

Aside from Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. is also likely to miss out after he left the court in Boston following a concussion.

Meanwhile, Jay Scrubb and Daniel Oturu are long-term absentees for the LA Clippers, while Patrick Patterson remains sidelined due to personal issues.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards' injury report is far more straightforward, with no fresh absences from their starting 5. Only Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant remain out long-term, with the latter out for the season after surgery on his torn ACL.

Apart from Beal and Westbrook, the Washington Wizards have some consistent scoring. However, the Washington Wizards have an inexperienced roster, which explains their slow start to the season.

Keeping their two stars healthy going forward will be essential for the Washington Wizards' postseason hopes this campaign.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Without confirmation on Kawhi Leonard's injury, it is assumed that the 2-time NBA champion will miss out Thursday night's matchup. After the game on Tuesday, coach Lue admitted that Leonard's back problems had flared up even in Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Bucks. So he may not be risked in this game.

📊 25 PTS / 10-14 FG / 5-6 3FG / 7 AST@Reggie_Jackson stepped in and scored a season-high. pic.twitter.com/HUtPRcH2TA — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 3, 2021

Should Leonard miss out, the LA Clippers coach will likely move George into the frontcourt again, with Reggie Jackson coming in at shooting guard. Jackson put up 25 points and seven assists against Boston in what was his best offensive display this season.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers' new signings this year, Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka, will complete the frontcourt, with defensive leader Patrick Beverley at point guard.

While not having his most efficient season, Lou Williams has been providing 12.4 points and 3.7 assists off the bench for the Western Conference Finals hopefuls.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards guard pairing Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards have played around with numerous starting 5s this season, though they are likely to continue with the trend following their loss against Memphis.

That lineup included Garrison Mathews, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner in the frontcourt. However, coach Brooks has not been afraid to change his side mid-game, with both Mathews and Wagner seeing sporadic minutes during their run of ten games as starters.

In the backcourt, the Washington Wizards have been far more settled, enjoying prolific scoring displays from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. The two appear to have found their groove playing together and look unstoppable at the moment.

In three of the past seven matchups, the Washington Wizards guard pairing has combined for 64 points or more.

Bradley Beal surpassed 1,000 points for the season last night, becoming the fastest player in @WashWizards history to reach that mark (31 games).



The previous record of 33 games was shared by Gilbert Arenas (2006-07) and Bernard King (1990-91). pic.twitter.com/3tHAcprf0P — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 3, 2021

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G Patrick Beverley, G Reggie Jackson, F Paul George, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Washington Wizards

G Bradley Beal, G Russell Westbrook, F Garrison Mathews, F Rui Hachimura, C Moritz Wagner.