LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards prediction and combined starting 5 featuring Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal - March 4th, 2021

The LA Clippers will visit the Washington Wizards on March 4th to finish their three-game road trip in the East.

The Clippers have lost their previous two games and will look to get back to winning ways as they fight for a Top-3 place in the NBA's Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' resurgence has stalled as they suffered two consecutive losses in their last two outings. However, they remain just two games away from the play-in tournament places.

The LA Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference with a 24-13 record but are just 0.5 games behind the second seed, the Phoenix Suns.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, have a 7-3 record in their last 10 outings. Overall, they hold a 13-20 record.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards prediction - March 4th, 2021

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers.

The game against the Washington Wizards will be the fifth consecutive road game for the LA Clippers, who have lost three of their previous four games.

The Clippers will need to perform at a high level after consecutive losses at Milwaukee and Boston. Kawhi Leonard missed the game at TD Garden due to back issues, and his condition is day-to-day for the encounter with the Washington Wizards.

The LA Clippers have a 5-5 record in their last 10 matches, but the team remains third in the NBA in Offensive Rating. However, their defensive issues have been noticeable, and they rank 15th in Defensive Rating out of the 20 NBA franchises.

A five-win stretch for the Washington Wizards between February 14th and February 22nd was huge for the team's recovery. However, a visit to Staples Center to face the LA Clippers saw their streak end. Still, they defeated the Denver Nuggets and have a 7-3 record in their previous 10 games.

The Washington Wizards have struggled on both ends of the court in the 2020-21 NBA season, as they rank 22nd and 26th in Offensive and Defensive Rating, respectively.

The LA Clippers could bounce back at Washington and give the Wizards their third consecutive loss. However, the game will likely be close, as the Washington Wizards have been showing good signs in recent weeks.

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards combined starting 5 - March 4th, 2021

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Russell Westbrook #4.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal need to put up huge numbers on a nightly basis for the Washington Wizards to succeed. They have been consistent during the team's hot stretch in recent weeks.

Beal continues to lead the NBA in scoring with 32.9 points per game (he's also leading the league in total points with 1020).

Meanwhile, Westbrook is averaging 20 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. He leads the NBA in triple-doubles, with 10 so far.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are largely responsible for taking this team deep into the NBA Playoffs. It all starts and ends with the duo.

Leonard is putting up 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals on a nightly basis for the LA Clippers. He also has 51/39/87 shooting splits.

George, on the other hand, is giving the LA Clippers 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, with 49/45/88 shooting splits.

Serge Ibaka also plays a huge role for the LA Clippers in the 2020-21 NBA season, and he has been efficient for the team on both ends of the court. Ibaka is averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and close to one-and-a-half blocks per game. He's also been consistent with his shots and has made 51% of his field goals, 36% of his three-pointers and 82% from the free-throw line.

