LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Washington Wizards in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday. This is going to be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The LA Clippers come into this game after suffering a disappointing defeat to the New York Knicks. Ivica Zubac continued his stellar form with yet another double-double, where he scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Reggie Jackson also chipped in with 26 points, but his efforts were not enough to stop a 110-102 loss for the Clippers.

The Washington Wizards also suffered a loss in their game to the Boston Celtics. They looked out of the game from the very start, courtesy of a 51 point performance from the talented Jayson Tatum. This was the team's third consecutive loss, which has pushed them to tenth place in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 25, 8:00 PM ET [Wednesday, January 26, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have had a mixed campaign so far, however, their performances have been commendable considering that the team is playing without two of their superstars. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are undoubtedly some big shoes to fill.

But the Clippers team has continued its journey of resilience and looks determined to make the playoffs. There are still no reports on Paul George's return, however, and the team will be looking to keep all of that aside and progress strongly.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson has not been at his best this season. Despite that, his ability to perform at the highest level is not under question as he has many times in the past proven to be a match-winner for the Clippers. The 31-year-old is coming off a 26 point game over the Knicks. He will be hoping to repeat his exploits and put in another big performance when he takes the floor against the Wizards on Tuesday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Amir Coffey, F - Marcus Morris Sr., F - Nicolas Batum, C - Ivica Zubac

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards started the season extraordinarily well, but have failed to live up to it. They sit tenth in the West and are one game below .500.

The team have a bunch of stars, but nothing seems to go right for them at the moment. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be determined to get back to consistency as the race to get into the playoffs narrows down in the East.

Bradley Beal, who took the league by storm with his scoring brilliance last season, has gone quiet this term. He will be hoping to pick up pace and lead the way in yet another postseason appearance for the team.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has not been at his usual best since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. He averages 23.6 PPG on 45.4% shooting from the field for the season. Although these are not bad numbers, Beal is definitely better than this and needs to be better if the Wizards are to succeed this season. The team is currently below the .500 mark. He will be hoping to fire on all cylinders and help the unit get there.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Bradley Beal, F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Clippers vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Wizards are coming into this game on the back of a three-game losing streak. But there is no doubt that the roster has some special players capable of getting the better of the Clippers team on Tuesday. The game looks set to be a nail-biting encounter, but the Wizards will come in with hopes of ending their losing streak and will most likely grab the win since the game is at home.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Wizards game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Clippers and the Wizards will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and NBC Sports Washington.

