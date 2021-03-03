LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues with an enticing fixture at the Capital One Arena on Thursday, as the LA Clippers lock horns with the Washington Wizards for the second time this season.

The last time the two sides clashed, the LA Clippers snapped the Washington Wizards' five-game winning streak, thanks to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined 62-point outing. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards' dynamic backcourt duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook came up with a combined 48-point performance, albeit in a losing cause.

Interestingly, both sides enter this contest on a two-game skid and will be eager to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 7:00 PM PM ET (Friday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

LA Clippers Preview

After a stellar start to their season, the LA Clippers have cooled down, heading into the All-Star break. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have not fared well against the elite teams, which doesn't augur well for the Clippers' title aspirations this campaign.

The LA Clippers have gone 5-5 in their last ten matchups and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics. With Leonard missing this game, Paul George led the LA Clippers charge with a 32-point outing, while Reggie Jackson added 25 points and seven assists.

Paul George finished with 32 points in the Clippers loss vs the Celtics, but went 1-for-11 with 3 points when guarded by Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/EBjrjx59gp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2021

With the loss, the 24-13 LA Clippers have dropped to fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.

This clash between the LA Clippers and the Washington Wizards will feature a battle of the two leading duos in the competition this season: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George against Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George (#13) of the LA Clippers

Paul George will need to dig deep and find a way to improve the LA Clippers' game on a nightly basis. He remains the key to their success with the team, owing to his playmaking prowess and ability to generate offense on a consistent basis.

For the LA Clippers to return to winning ways, George will undoubtedly have to produce a big outing.

To his credit, PG 13 is coming off a huge performance in his last outing but did not receive the required support from the three-point line, going five for 15 on the night. Nevertheless, in 27 appearances for the LA Clippers this season, George has averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 49% shooting from the floor.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Washington Wizards Preview

Despite losing their last two games, the Washington Wizards have been trending upwards this month. Scott Brook's side have gone 7-3 in their last ten matchups, with the Washington Wizards now within striking distance of the more elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 111-125 in their previous matchup. The Wizards shot the ball efficiently, doing so with 50% accuracy as a unit, but turned the ball over 22 times in the loss.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook finished off proceedings with an identical tally of 23 points apiece, with the latter also adding 15 assists.

In his 31st game of the season, Bradley Beal became the fastest player to 1,000 points in a season in @WashWizards franchise history.



The former record of 33 games was held by Gilbert Arenas (2006-07) and Bernard King (1990-91). pic.twitter.com/UQXJWmMLxD — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 3, 2021

The Washington Wizards' duo has been the driving force behind their team's recent upswing. They will need to pull out all the stops if the Washington Wizards need to steal the win against the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal (#3) of the Washington Wizards

This season has witnessed Bradley Beal's emergence as one of the elite players in the game. He continues to lead the association with the highest PPG and is the front runner for the NBA scoring title as well.

Beal has proven to be the difference-maker for the Washington Wizards this campaign. With some support from the rest of the cast, he could pull off the impossible and help clinch a playoff berth for the Washington Wizards.

His scoring exploits this season earned him the starter's role in the upcoming NBA All-Star game representing the East. The 3x All-Star is averaging 32.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists on an efficient 48.4% shooting from the field.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Bradley Beal, G Russell Westbrook, F Rui Hachimura, F Garrison Matthews, C Moritz Wagner.

Clippers vs Wizards Match Prediction

With both sides desperate for a win, this matchup could produce fireworks from the get-go.

The Washington Wizards will be hungry to avenge their loss against the LA Clippers from their first clash of the season, something that could give them a marginal advantage in this fixture.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers need to avoid extending their losing streak to three games. With Kawhi Leonard's probable return to the fold, the LA Clippers could make a strong comeback and take their season series 2-0 against the Washington Wizards.

Where to watch Clippers vs Wizards?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. The game can be streamed live on the NBA League Pass as well.