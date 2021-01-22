LA Lakers 113-106 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter goes into a frenzy as LeBron James records a season-high to down Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew

The LA Lakers took on the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of East vs.West. The highly anticipated matchup between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not disappoint, as the game went down to the wire.
In the end, King James reminded the world that he is still the league's best player and dropped a game-high 34 points leading his team to a 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. James received additional help from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 23 points and went seven for 10 from three.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.4 points on 61.4 p in his matchups against LeBron James since the 2017-28 NBA season, scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds but fouled out with two minutes to play, costing the Milwaukee Bucks any chance of a late comeback.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting weakness continues to be a liability for the Milwaukee Bucks
The Greek Freak's Kryptonite has been, and continues to be, his outside shooting. He struggles any time outside the paint, and that includes the free throw line. Giannis shot 2-of-4 from the charity stripe and 1-of-3 from three-point range, continuing a season-long struggle.
It was clear that Giannis wanted to make a statement against the LA Lakers tonight, but his emotions got the best of him. He came out sloppy, turning the ball over seven times in the first half which put the Milwaukee Bucks in a halftime deficit.
Come late, the LA Lakers crowded the paint and forced Giannis to shot. The two-time MVP was unable to take advantage and air-balled a mid-range attempt.
The Milwaukee Bucks have lots to prove, and ultimately what they do in the regular-season does not matter. They have to show they can win multiple postseason series and that Giannis is the key to lead a team to a championship.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taking lots of slack this season, and most of it is deserving, but let's not allow that to take away how special of a player he still is.
LeBron James keeps the LA Lakers perfect on the road.
LeBron James scored 12 of his season-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. After much talk about how exciting the new title-contender Brooklyn Nets are, James reminded the world that the LA Lakers are still the team to beat.
LeBron James displayed an MVP-caliber performance tonight. He is averaging 24 points and 8 rebounds while playing a career-low 32 minutes a game.
You know LeBron is having a great game when he gets a back-handed compliment from Skip Bayless on Twitter.
The LA Lakers have the best record in the league at 12-4. They are the current favorites to repeat as NBA champions at +260, via oddshark.com
