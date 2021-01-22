LA Lakers 113-106 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter goes into a frenzy as LeBron James records a season-high to down Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew

The LA Lakers took on the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of East vs.West. The highly anticipated matchup between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not disappoint, as the game went down to the wire.

In the end, King James reminded the world that he is still the league's best player and dropped a game-high 34 points leading his team to a 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. James received additional help from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 23 points and went seven for 10 from three.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.4 points on 61.4 p in his matchups against LeBron James since the 2017-28 NBA season, scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds but fouled out with two minutes to play, costing the Milwaukee Bucks any chance of a late comeback.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting weakness continues to be a liability for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Greek Freak's Kryptonite has been, and continues to be, his outside shooting. He struggles any time outside the paint, and that includes the free throw line. Giannis shot 2-of-4 from the charity stripe and 1-of-3 from three-point range, continuing a season-long struggle.

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo FG% this season

Restricted area: 75.3 percent

Non-RA paint 2s: 35.7 percent

Mid-range: 36.1 percent

3s: 30.8 percent

Free throws: 58.1 percent — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2021

It was clear that Giannis wanted to make a statement against the LA Lakers tonight, but his emotions got the best of him. He came out sloppy, turning the ball over seven times in the first half which put the Milwaukee Bucks in a halftime deficit.

Tough first half for Giannis Antetokounmpo: 3 fouls, 7 turnovers.



Bucks shooting 55% to hang with the defending champs. The trail LA 63-57. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) January 22, 2021

Come late, the LA Lakers crowded the paint and forced Giannis to shot. The two-time MVP was unable to take advantage and air-balled a mid-range attempt.

Anthony Davis giving Giannis Antetokounmpo space to shoot the midrage he airballs it in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/OBb9F0SLTd — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) January 22, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have lots to prove, and ultimately what they do in the regular-season does not matter. They have to show they can win multiple postseason series and that Giannis is the key to lead a team to a championship.

Watched @KDTrey5 hit key shots to beat Milwaukee a couple nights ago. Watched @KingJames hit key shots to beat em tonight. Bucks remain very good but not special. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 22, 2021

Bucks will never matter and they’re stuck with Giannis and they don’t even know it yet lol — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) January 22, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taking lots of slack this season, and most of it is deserving, but let's not allow that to take away how special of a player he still is.

LeBron James keeps the LA Lakers perfect on the road.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

LeBron James scored 12 of his season-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. After much talk about how exciting the new title-contender Brooklyn Nets are, James reminded the world that the LA Lakers are still the team to beat.

If LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both healthy it’s hard to not envision the Lakers repeating as champions — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) January 22, 2021

LeBron James displayed an MVP-caliber performance tonight. He is averaging 24 points and 8 rebounds while playing a career-low 32 minutes a game.

this bucks fan voting lebron james as mvp this season, right now, not even close, not even a little bit — oldresorter (@oldresorter) January 22, 2021

You know LeBron is having a great game when he gets a back-handed compliment from Skip Bayless on Twitter.

I love LeBron when he gets called out on Undisputed and he gets mad and says, "WATCH THIS" and he FINALLY has a big 4th quarter, albeit in a game that never really got close. WAY TO GO, KING. Big night and big win at Bucks. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 22, 2021

LeBron James puts the Bucks to sleep 💦pic.twitter.com/WS3fne8IXB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2021

LeBron James goes OFF against the Bucks: 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.



Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/hAQOHlz9uV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 22, 2021

The LA Lakers have the best record in the league at 12-4. They are the current favorites to repeat as NBA champions at +260, via oddshark.com

The Lakers take down the Bucks to stay a perfect 8-0 on the road 💪



🔥 LeBron: 34 Pts, 8 Ast, 6-10 3-Pt FG

🔥 KCP: 23 Pts, 7-10 3-Pt FG

🔥 AD: 18 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast pic.twitter.com/nmt1lH5RVv — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2021

