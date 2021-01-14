LA Lakers 128-99 OKC Thunder: Twitter erupts as LeBron James leads a blowout win at Chesapeake Energy Arena

The LA Lakers brushed aside the OKC Thunder as the game ended with a score of 128-99 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The reigning champions started the game firing on all cylinders as they ended the first quarter with a 9-point lead and even led by as much as 24 points at one point in the game.

The OKC Thunder did look to stage a comeback at first, cutting the 24-point lead in half by halftime, but were ultimately outmatched in the end by their opposition.

Twitter reacts as LA Lakers brush aside the OKC Thunder

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers looked dominant as ever and showed off the depth in their roster, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis only playing 27 minutes and 25 minutes, respectively. And while the OKC Thunder did look good at times, they struggled to really get it going during the game.

As the game went on, the NBA community reacted to almost every play on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets.

Lakers biggest leads on this road trip:



Sunday vs. Houston: 27

Tuesday vs. Houston: 30

Today (so far) vs. OKC: 29 — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) January 14, 2021

Which OKC player will quit on the franchise in tonight’s post game presser? — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) January 14, 2021

OKC is 6th in 3-point attempts. They’re taking the shots. They’re just falling. — Oklahoma City Thunder Digest © (@ThunderDigest) January 14, 2021

OKC looking like a varsity basketball team — Muk (@kingmukey) January 14, 2021

LeBron James was once again a standout performer for the LA Lakers. Despite the decreased playing time, the 36-year-old recorded an impressive 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, shooting 45 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Montrezl Harrell was also dominant during this game as he went for 21 points in just 25 minutes of time.

Lakers on the road 🔥🔥 — Bruce (@brucej220) January 14, 2021

It’s too easy for the Lakers man. — Andrew Reyna🏀 (@Just_A5) January 14, 2021

I love this Lakers team so much! 💜💛 #LakeShow — LakeShowHöopsᴾᴴ (@LakeShowHoopsPH) January 14, 2021

Lakers look unstoppable😂 — JB (@JPB__10) January 14, 2021

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did what he could for the OKC Thunder. The 22-year-old scored 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting on free throws. It wasn't an abysmal showing by any means, but the player as well as the franchise will surely have better days as the season carries on.

Timeout Thunder



Lakers 118x92 OKC



4:20 4Q — Kobe Brasil (@BrasilKobe) January 14, 2021

This has been quite a business trip for @AntDavis23, who dominated Houston in B2B wins, and starts 4 for 4 here at OKC to put LAL up 13-4 after 3 minutes. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 14, 2021

Lakers win easy again! 🙌🏽💪🏽😎 — Jerry A. Wick (@Jai_Heisenberg) January 14, 2021

This Lakers' offense is exhausting to play against — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) January 14, 2021

With news about the Brooklyn Nets acquiring James Harden being confirmed, this game was very much a statement of intent for the LA Lakers. By showing their utter dominance during this game against the OKC Thunder, the team reminded everyone in the NBA community which franchise is the reigning champion.

And with both teams having a fair bit of momentum behind them at the moment, this could be a very interesting clash of the titans when the time comes for their matchup.

