LA Lakers 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

There is no doubt that the LA Lakers were the biggest winners coming out of the the NBA bubble last season. LeBron James supported brilliantly by Anthony Davis led the Purple and Gold to their 17th NBA title.

LA Lakers 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Another title is not out of the question

As they defend their title just two months after winning the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy, the LA Lakers are primed for another run at the championship with several roster moves designed to keep them atop the league’s totem pole.

Part of the schedule has been released by the league office with a shortened season working to the advantage of LeBron James who will turn 36 in a few days. The season will see the teams play a total of 72 games with the number of back to back going up hugely in comparison to last year.

LA Lakers 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 52-19

Western Conference: Champions

2019-20 NBA Season: Champions

Key Acquisitions

G Dennis Schroder, G Wesley Matthews, F Jordan Bell, F Montrezl Harrell, C Marc Gasol

An influx of new players has a tendency to rock the boat quite a bit more so perhaps for a team that haw just captured a title. Gone are major contributors from last season such as Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, and Dwight Howard. All of them were instrumental in the LA Lakers’ quest for banner no.17 which will hang at Staples Center soon.

But with the departure of these players came others who are more than capable of picking up the slack.

Dennis Schroder is an upgrade from Rondo who was brilliant at times when it counted most but was sometimes a liability during the regular season. Wesley Matthews will most likely replace Danny Green’s spot in the starting 5.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will provide energy and scoring at the forward spot off the bench while Jordan Bell gives the LA Lakers another big body to throw at the opposition.

Marc Gasol, who won his first championship with the Toronto Raptors two years ago, will be manning the center position vacated by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. His mid-range jumper and ability to find the open man will be invaluable to the team.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Wesley Matthews, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Complete Roster

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Zavier Simpson, JR Smith

Overview

As good as the new players are, the reason why the LA Lakers are favorites to win the 2020-21 title is ultimately because of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LA’s dynamic duo played seamlessly last season as if they had been playing together for many years.

LeBron holds his championships vs. the Warriors and Heat in high regard 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/hYmlSj9B9q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2020

LeBron James also become the 1st player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP trophy 3-times with 3 different teams. In his 17th season, the LA Lakers forward put up numbers that few players can hope to achieve—25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a career-high 10.2 assists per game. He may be at the tail end of his career, but his ability to carry a team remains unmatched.

With the pressures of winning his first title now gone, Davis will be playing without the weight of the world on his shoulders. That means he will be even more dangerous with the Brow having finally learnt how to win at the highest level.

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to fifth season in 2024-2025. Deal could be signed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Don't be surprised if Davis shows much more swagger this season now that he's an NBA champion.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso form a solid backcourt unit off the bench. Both players came up huge during crucial moments in the 2020 playoffs. Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris add depth to the forward position with the former expected to raise his game to the next level this season.

Prediction for LA Lakers' 2020-21 Season

As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing for the LA Lakers, the title will remain in Los Angeles regardless of the roster moves made by their rivals. Despite their shocking dismissal from the playoffs last season, the LA Clippers remain the biggest threat to James and company.

Nevertheless, the title will remain secure in the LA Lakers' grasp as long as the LeBron James - Anthony Davis pairing stays away from drama. Unless the other title contenders can make a blockbuster trade or two during the season, the LA Lakers will in all likelihood be partying once again at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

