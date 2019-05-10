×
LA Lakers: 3 Free Agents that the team should bring back this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
55   //    10 May 2019, 05:50 IST

Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

Following a disappointing 18/19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers will undergo major changes this summer. Both Magic Johnson and Luke Walton have already exited the team, and a number of the roster will enter free agency in the coming months.

The Lakers have the cap space to add a second star in free agency, and Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker are believed to among the team's primary targets. If the Lakers manage to successfully add a second star, there will be a need to fill a depleted roster -- and it is notoriously difficult to find individuals that can make an impact on low salaries.

Due to this, a number of upcoming free agents may re-sign with the Lakers, and here we will look at three members of the current roster that should stick around next year.

#3 JaVale McGee

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

JaVale McGee started the 18/19 season incredibly well. The veteran center impressed alongside LeBron James, and many experts around the league heralded McGee's arrival in LA as one of the best deals of the summer.

However, after the turn of the year, McGee struggled for both form and fitness, and he eventually dropped out of Luke Walton's starting lineup. But, McGee still managed to finish the season averaging 12.0 points, and 7.5 rebounds per game -- an excellent return for a center earning only a veteran's minimum salary.

Since the conclusion of the regular season, McGee has stated his eagerness to return to Los Angeles this summer, although the Lakers may face competition from his former team (Golden State).

The Lakers are likely to go all-in to acquire Anthony Davis this summer, although they will still require depth at the center position. This indicates that the return of McGee makes sense, and the veteran could potentially form a major part of the Lakers' reserve unit for the 19/20 season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Lance Stephenson Alex Caruso NBA Players NBA Rumors
