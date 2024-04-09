The LA Lakers will most definitely finish better in this regular season than they did last season. They ended 43-39 in 2022-23 and are 45-34 this season with three games to go.

While that might seem like good news, they are still fighting for a playoff berth in a packed Western Conference, and their current record still doesn't guarantee them a postseason opening. If the play-in were today, they would lock horns with the Golden State Warriors followed by another battle for the eighth seed.

Despite the good basketball they have played recently, LA is far from perfect when it comes to a potential deeper run in the playoffs. Not only do they battle injuries, but the Lakers also have a few concerns to address.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the key issues the Purple and Gold need to sort out if they plan to have a repeat of last season and extend it to winning a title.

The LA Lakers' five major weak points ahead of the playoffs

#5 Thin frontcourt depth

LA frontcourt promised, but has been inconsistent

Heading into the regular season, LA had names that promised potential but haven't fired the way it was expected to.

Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes were options at power forward and center. Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish were wings who also operated as perimeter-based forwards. However, these are players designed to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meaning, that if one or both of the players are out of a game, the frontcourt would be paper thin. Their numbers this season (barring Hachimura) show how depleted the frontcourt will be if James or Davis get banged up during the playoffs.

#4 Point of attack defense is a major concern

The Lakers need players who guard perimeter actions, as the ones who are supposed to be doing it are either erratic or injured.

The likes of Cam Reddish and Christian Wood are names who were supposed to be the team's bonafide POA defenders but have largely missed games due to injuries to make an impact.

What LA sorely misses is a player of Alex Caruso's caliber, as he guards an opponent ballhandler by staying in front of his man and navigating ball screens. The lack of it makes small-ball teams whiz past the defense, leaving Anthony Davis as the only possible option.

#3 Jarred Vanderbilt's absence

Jarred Vanderbilt's injury has dented the LA Lakers defense

The Lakers need Jarred Vanderbilt if they intend to contend for a deeper run in the playoffs.

While they have held their own in the forward's absence, his astute understanding of the angles and use of length make him a defensive threat. Add to that his motor and fierce rebounding to keep coming in relentlessly at his opponents.

The biggest strength he has at his disposal is locking down players irrespective of their size. If LA draws Denver in the playoffs, the Purple and Gold will need Vanderbilt to contain the likes of Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

The latest injury update sees a positive bit of news but doesn't promise a return. While he undoubtedly ups the ceiling for LA, it appears that they have less than five games to see where they go without his services.

#2 Lack of 3-point attempts

The LA Lakers have had days in the season where they shot lights-out. This season, they have made 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

On average, they are 11.8 of the 31.7 attempts they have made. That's essentially 944 shots they have made after attempting 2471 of them so far this season. They are 29th in the league with their 3PA this edition.

A major chunk of their 3s this season have come from LeBron James (41.3%), D'Angelo Russell (41.9%) and Rui Hachimura (42.7%) raining it from downtown. In the playoffs, they will be up against teams who live and die at the 3-point range.

That will make it challenging for the Lakers to match or beat their opponents at the 3-point game.

#1 The Lakers are still heavily reliant on the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The team is still heavily dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for all the Lakers' offensive options. Crunching the numbers:

Players Points Rebounds Assists LeBron James 25.4 7.2 8.2 Anthony Davis 24.5 12.6 3.5

The next best player for LA is D'Angelo Russell with 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Austin Reaves has regressed offensively with 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Rui Hachimura has tallied 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. The rest of the LA roster averages less than 7.0 points per game.

It shows that should James or Davis miss out on a stretch of games, the Lakers are weak in both aspects of the game, especially against teams that play fast and shoot at a better clip.

If the LA Lakers make the postseason as the eighth seed, they will be up against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves — teams that are powerhouses on both sides of the floor.

The Lakers' depth was no match for the Nuggets last season in the WCF, and there's every possibility of an encore.