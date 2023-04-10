LA Lakers add Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison to roster for 2022-23 NBA Season

The LA Lakers have added Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison to their roster for the play-in tournament and hopefully for the playoffs. Both will add veteran depth to a team that has high playoff aspirations.

Thompson was LeBron James' long-time teammate during their stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The center was a big part of the Cavs’ incredible come-from-behind 2016 championship against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

“Double T” played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls last season. He averaged 6.0 PPG and 5.1 RPG in 57 games for the said teams.

The LA Lakers’ frontline depth behind Anthony Davis needs reinforcement, which is just what Tristan Thompson can do for the team. He could slot in behind Mo Bamba or even play ahead of the young big man as Thompson is a proven veteran.

Tristan Thompson, however, hasn’t played a game this season, which leaves his conditioning questionable. In his last two seasons as the Cavaliers’ starting center, he averaged 11.5 PPG and 10.2 RPG. That version of Thompson is not likely going to appear again, but the Lakers like his toughness, rebounding and veteran smarts.

Meanwhile, Shaquille Harrison’s name may surprise many, but he has been under Darvin Ham’s radar for quite some time. Here’s what the Lakers coach had to say about Harrison’s addition:

“Shaquille Harrison can score, play-make and guard multiple positions; he’s played real NBA minutes and we saw opportunity if anything should happen health-wise that we can throw right into the mix.”

Harrison has played for six NBA teams in his career. He played five games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season and averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Ham has coveted Harrison’s defense, which is where the shooting guard will likely be needed.

The former South Bay Laker is a career 28.1% shooter from behind the arc. He may not even see minutes given the Lakers’ depth in the perimeter.

The LA Lakers will be heavily favored in the play-in tournament

The LA Lakers’ 16-7 record after the All-Star break is the best in the NBA. They didn’t even have LeBron James for the entire time as the four-time MVP was dealing with an injured right foot.

Los Angeles will host the troubled Minnesota Timberwolves on Aprril 11 for a shot at the playoffs. The winner of that game will win the seventh seed and a first-round matchup with Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies.

The surging LA Lakers will be facing a Timberwolves team that is on a tailspin. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert just punched teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest. Gobert has been sent home by the team and will likely be suspended.

In the aftermath of the stunning incident, forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall in the tunnel that injured his hand. McDaniel exited the game against the New Orleans Pelicans early. He will likely be sidelined at least during the play-in tournament.

The LA Lakers are in prime position to return to the playoffs after last year's humiliating failure.

