"Y’all kiss his a** way too much" - Leaked audio allegedly shows Kyle Anderson fuming at Wolves staff after Rudy Gobert punch

Kyle Anderson was recently punched by teammate Rudy Gobert during the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the New Orleans Pelicans. A leaked audio tape allegedly of Anderson in the locker room has shown how upset and angry he he was after the game.

In the tape, reportedly leaked by a member of the Timberwolves staff, Anderson can be heard berating the organization for placing too much faith in Gobert.

“Y’all kiss his a** way too much. Wanna tell me? The f**k is wrong with y’all. Y'all got some decisions to make this summer.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports An employee leaked this audio of Kyle Anderson post Rudy Gobert scuffle



“Fuck is wrong with y’all? Y’all got some decisions to make this summer.” An employee leaked this audio of Kyle Anderson post Rudy Gobert scuffle“Fuck is wrong with y’all? Y’all got some decisions to make this summer.” https://t.co/cYU8VdwUpK

During the second quarter of the game between the Timberwolves and the Pelicans, Gobert and Anderson had a heated exchange. “Slow-Mo” told the Frenchman over the huddle to grab some rebounds.

The former Utah Jazz star, who was acquired via a massive trade in the offseason, replied by telling Anderson to grab some “f***ing rebounds.” Anderson retorted “Shut the f**k up, b****.”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert escalated a verbal argument to a physical encounter after Kyle Anderson told him to “Shut the f--- up, bitch.” The disagreement started with Anderson telling Gobert to block some shots, Gobert telling him to grab a rebound – and ended with a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ESPN Sources: Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert escalated a verbal argument to a physical encounter after Kyle Anderson told him to “Shut the f--- up, bitch.” The disagreement started with Anderson telling Gobert to block some shots, Gobert telling him to grab a rebound – and ended with a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The response set off Gobert, who swung at Anderson and stunned everyone in the huddle. Teammates and coaching staff managed to separate the two.

Gobert tweeted an apology hours after the game.

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate.”

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were down by 12 points when the incident occurred. They rallied for a 113-108 victory, which set them up for a play-in battle against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert is likely facing a team suspension. It's a far from ideal situation for Minnesota, who traded five players, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels against the LA Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves fought hard to earn a spot in the play-in tournament. Karl-Anthony Towns' return after nearly three months on the sidelines gave the team a boost in the last few weeks of the regular season. Minnesota had a shot at landing a top-six finish but just couldn't pull it off.

Gobert will likely miss the team's trip to Crypto.com Arena to face the LA Lakers. To make matters worse for the Minnesota Timberwolves is Jaden McDaniels' hand injury. The versatile forward punched a wall in frustration during the game against the Pelicans and missed the rest of the contest.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He is out the rest of the game with a hand injury Jaden McDaniels punched a wall on the way to the locker roomHe is out the rest of the game with a hand injury Jaden McDaniels punched a wall on the way to the locker room 😬He is out the rest of the game with a hand injury https://t.co/QVGMp1hful

He may not recover in time for the play-in tournament.

You may also like to read: “Shut the f--- up, bitch”- Adrian Wojnarowski gives inside details about bust-up between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson

Poll : 0 votes