LA Lakers NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Dejounte Murray could be strongly considered by purple and gold

The LA Lakers are reportedly looking to shore up its roster amid their ongoing struggles and are reportedly considering trading for one-time NBA All-Star and current Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes was among those who reported a possible LA Lakers move for the 27-year-old guard out of Seattle, highlighting how the Purple and Gold are looking at adding speed and athleticism to their backcourt.

By acquiring Dejounte Murray, the Lakers can have a player who can do multiple things, including being a viable third option in scoring behind superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Currently with the Hawks, he has played in all of their games with averages of 21.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.7 minutes.

Prior to joining the Hawks last season, Murray spent his first five years with the San Antonio Spurs, which drafted him 29th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. In his final year with the Spurs, he made it to his first-ever All-Star Game (2002).

In the ongoing NBA season, the Hawks (15-21) have struggled to fully soar despite steady play from All-Star Trae Young and Murray.

As for the Lakers, after winning the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament in early December, they have slid considerably, going 5-11 in their next 16 games for a below .500 mark of 19-20.

What trade package can LA Lakers draw up to acquire Dejounte Murray?

In getting their lands on a talent like Dejounte Murray, the LA Lakers may have to unload some quality talents in exchange, even a popular one like Austin Reaves.

Both players are having it solid in the ongoing season notwithstanding the struggles their respective teams are going through.

While Reaves can instantly help if he ends up with the Hawks in a trade with Atlanta, the team may still have reservations since in Murray they have a proven All-Star-caliber talent.

That being said, a possible deal involving Reaves for Murray may need a piece or two from the Lakers to make it attractive for the Hawks.

Adding Rui Hachimura and/or Max Christie along with Reaves may move Atlanta to ship out Dejounte Murray and other assets.

The Hawks signed Murray to a four-year extension in the offseason worth $130 million.

Reaves, meanwhile, agreed to a four-year, $56-million max contract to stay in LA. He is the third leading scorer behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James with 15.1 points per game, which he peppers with 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Hachimura, for his part, has been good for 11.6 points while Christie goes for five points per contest.

Both the LA Lakers (19-20) and Hawks (15-21) are out of the playoff picture if the postseason started today.