LA Lakers News: LeBron and company to honor Kobe Bryant with a special edition jersey during playoffs, Rajon Rondo set to join team practice

After a gap of 6 years, LA Lakers finally managed to secure a playoff place in the 2019-20 NBA season. This achievement was in large part made possible by the contribution of their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were backed by a great supporting cast. Having made the playoffs as the No.1 team in Western Conference, LA Lakers will be expected to make a deep playoff run.

Apart from the usual title aspirations, they also have another special reason as to why they want win this year's Championship. With the untimely passing of the LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and company desire to honour the basketball great by bringing the NBA championship back to Los Angeles.

LA Lakers to don Kobe Bryant jerseys if they clear the 1st round

The LA Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys

There is no doubt that the LA Lakers want to win a championship this year and dedicate it to Kobe Bryant. It was reported this week, that the Lakers plan on wearing 'Black Mamba' jerseys, to honor Kobe Bryant, throughout the playoffs if they get past the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

Sources: If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 17, 2020

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year. Ever since then LeBron James has insisted that he intends to carry on the legacy of LA Laker's greatest and we expect him to show us his resolve in these playoffs.

The LA Lakers are well-positioned as the top seed heading into the first round of the playoffs. They take on the Portland Trail Blazers in what is expected to be one of the hardest fought battles in the first round. We hope to see playoff LeBron James in action as he aims to win this year's championship for his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

Also Read: "We all have our own families we want to see and be around" LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma expresses his delight over NBA's guest policy

LA Lakers News: Rajon Rondo clears quarantine

Rajon Rondo in action for the LA Lakers

In some good news for LA Lakers fans, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has finally cleared quarantine and is set to rejoin the team this week. Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke about Rondo's return and the possible timeline for his return to games saying:

I'm not sure exactly when he's going to be available to be in uniform. We'll get him on the court and see where he's at. But no specific timetable yet on him."

Frank Vogel says Rajon Rondo will clear quarantine tomorrow. Vogel said he is unsure when Rondo will be in uniform and available to play. He said the team will get him on the court Monday and see where he is at. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 16, 2020

Rondo missed all the seeding games for the LA Lakers after suffering a fractured right thumb during a practice in July. He was expected to be out for 6-8 weeks but has returned to the Lakers in just over 5 weeks.

His return will definitely help the team take some game management load of LeBron James' shoulders. The LA Lakers will likely not play Rondo in the first round but his presence in the locker room will help some of the younger stars such as Kyle Kuzma who will be playing in the playoffs for the first time.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why Portland Trail Blazers will eliminate LA Lakers in NBA Playoffs 2020