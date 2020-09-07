LA Lakers News: LeBron James explains why his kids didn't join him in the NBA bubble

Any given night the Purple and Gold play in the NBA Playoffs, you can rest assured knowing that LA Lakers news will be dominating all headlines. It wasn't any different today as LeBron James led the way for his side who beat the Houston Rockets 117-109 to level their Western Conference series 1-1.

LeBron James had another iconic game as he dropped 28 points, 9 assists, and 11 rebounds including that massive jam during the closing stages of the game.

LeBron and Caruso are at it again 🤯



(📺: ABC) pic.twitter.com/BEojvVKNKK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 7, 2020

He even nailed the dagger. Anthony Davis was also on fire for the LA Lakers with 34 points and 10 rebounds of his own.

LA Lakers News: LeBron James doesn't consider the NBA bubble to be kid-friendly

Family members are now allowed in the NBA bubble

LeBron James sat down in the post-match media availability as always. However, one question raised to the LA Lakers superstar was rather peculiar. He was asked about not having any of his kids in the bubble.

Question from @taniaganguli — why did you decide not to bring your kids.



LeBron: “There’s nothing for them to do.”



As a bubble-dweller, I felt this. pic.twitter.com/xHflC0NE6n — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 7, 2020

"Why did I decide not to have my kids come here? 'Cause there's nothing for them to do. I got a 16-year-old, he's gonna sit in the bubble and do what? I got a 13-year-old, he's gonna do what? And my 5-year-old girl, there's nothing for her to do here. The park is not open and there's only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous and they love to do so much stuff....They can stay in LA and they're great. There's really nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place, to be honest."

Bronny James, LeBron's eldest son

Advertisement

Over the last few days, we have seen family members of NBA players being in attendance courtside. Each player is allowed to bring only one person to the games. LeBron James hasn't decided to make use of this option and his reasoning is justified too. At the same time, other stars, including LA Lakers players have decided to make use of the same to feel a bit more comfortable.

Also read: LA Lakers News - LeBron James breaks multiple NBA Playoffs records, Skip Bayless can't stop praising him