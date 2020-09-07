LA Lakers News: LeBron James breaks multiple NBA Playoffs records, Skip Bayless can't stop praising him

The LA Lakers bounced back with a convincing win against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. The architect behind the victory was once again LeBron James who continues making NBA Playoffs history at the ripe age of 35. LeBron was so good in tonight's encounter that even his known critics such as Skip Bayless couldn't stop raving about him.

LeBron James was one assist short of a triple-double as he recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists as the LA Lakers leveled the series. He also managed just one three-pointer, but that was enough to move him up the charts in most threes made in the NBA Playoffs.

Though not as efficient as his former Ray Allen whom he overtook, LeBron James now has 386 treys in the postseason. Steph Curry leads the pack with 470.

LeBron James ties NBA Playoffs win record with former LA Lakers player

Derek Fisher

Former LA Lakers player Derek Fisher never held a superstar status in the league but his shooting ability made him a clutch scoring option. He led the league in most NBA Playoffs wins until today with 161 victories in 259 postseason games.

LeBron James has now equaled that tally but taken fewer games (246) to reach that number. He'll be hoping to be the sole owner of this record by beating the Houston Rockets again the day after tomorrow.

Skip Bayless is impressed by LeBron James

Skip Bayless

NBA analyst Skip Bayless is a known critic of LeBron James but even he couldn't prevent himself from praising the LA Lakers' talisman as he etched NBA Playoffs history. Like also, Bayless was live-tweeting during the game and his reactions speak volumes.

That LeBron dunk was so spectacular they should just call off the rest of the game. Lakers win. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2020

LeBron, CLUTCH. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2020

LeBron James is slowly but surely proving even his harshest naysayers with his performances of late. However, one must admit that having a teammate like Anthony Davis certainly helps. AD had 34 points and 10 rebounds of his own as the LA Lakers dismantled the Houston Rockets 117-109.

