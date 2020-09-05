NBA Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony more likely to join New York Knicks if they make moves for another 10-time All-Star

Carmelo Anthony reignited his playing career with the Portland Trail Blazers. Many thought that he was done after a forgettable tenure with the Houston Rockets last season which eventually saw him getting waived. But after averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds, he's on the wishlist of several teams including the New York Knicks as per the latest NBA trade rumors.

That caps an incredible season for 00



27 PTS

9/16 FGs

3/4 3Ps

7 REBs



It was truly a pleasure watching you this season, @carmeloanthony. Hyped to see what next season brings🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/knGGWMa9EC — CTRL the Narrative (@ctrlnarrative) August 30, 2020

Carmelo Anthony's original tenure with the New York Knicks was laden with some unforgettable performances at the Madison Square Garden and came to an end in 2017 when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for him.

There have been murmurs of a possible return to the garden ever since but now seems like an apt time for the same. And if the New York Knicks are to improve the chances of landing Melo, they must trade for another star veteran.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul joining the New York Knicks could coax Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul

Another player whom the New York Knicks have had on their radar is the Thunder's Chris Paul. The way he's been able to guide the youngsters at OKC highlights the intangibles that CP3 brings to the table and he could perform the same role in New York. But there will be an added benefit to the same.

As per SNY's Ian Begley, Carmelo Anthony signing with the New York Knicks will become a bigger possibility if the franchise also managed to land Chris Paul.

"If his buddy Chris Paul gets traded to the Knicks, that certainly increases the odds that Carmelo Anthony ends up back here in New York,” says @IanBegley on The Putback



FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/e4o0Rk4WsJpic.twitter.com/wGvrSjXKDt — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) September 2, 2020

Friendship between Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony go back a long way. They have been friends since childhood and also played together in the 2008 USA Men's National Team that went on to win the gold in the Beijing Olympics. The duo forms half of the famous Banana Boat Crew that also includes LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Melo and CP3

It's easy to understand why Carmelo Anthony would want such a reunion. A rebuild project is underway for the New York Knicks and having another veteran will help in bringing the best out of the young roster.

