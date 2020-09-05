NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves to "knock on every door" about the No.1 draft pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a forgettable 2019-20 season but they made some key decisions during the year to prepare for the next campaign, starting with a move for D'Angelo Russell. The Wolves won the NBA Draft Lottery and own the No.1 pick, so it's not surprising to see so many NBA trade rumors floating about them.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have several options to consider when it comes to their draft pick. They can choose to fill a hole or simply pick the player with the highest upside as per their estimate from the draft. Several NBA trade rumors also suggest that the Minnesota Timberwolves can also package it in an offer to land a third superstar to play besides Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

One would expect them to be zeroing in on their options, but as per President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, everything is still on the table for Minnesota.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves keeping their options open

Gersson Rosas

Speaking to The Athletic, Rosas revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves are keeping their cards to themselves and considering everything heading into the NBA Draft.

“We’re going to knock on every door and we’re going to have a conversation with everybody."

Rosas was also quick to admit that they're not specifically looking to draft someone who complements Russell and Towns.

“We’re super open-minded. Nobody’s off the board. We’re going to do incredible due diligence, whether it’s a point guard, whether it’s a big. I’m 100 percent in the camp of ‘find the best player with the best upside.’ That’s the path we’re going to take.”

What path will the Minnesota Timberwolves take?

Could the T'Wolves draft Lamelo Ball?

The top three prospects in this year's draft are Anthony Edwards, Lamelo Ball, and James Wiseman. Wiseman seems like an unlikely option for the Minnesota Timberwolves because he also plays the 5 and pairing him with Towns doesn't make a lot of sense. It could be a toss-up between Ball and Edwards.

Last summer LaMelo Ball put on a show in front of Quavo @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/VoxkYfv1cC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 4, 2020

However, there's much skepticism about this year's draft class. So there's a good chance they push for a trade instead.

