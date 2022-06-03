LA Lakers News Roundup: Analyst ranks Draymond Green higher than Carmelo Anthony, Klay Thompson breaks LeBron James’ NBA Playoffs record, and more | June 3rd, 2022

The LA Lakers offseason has gotten off to a strong start. They have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as their new head coach, a move which the NBA fraternity has approved.

Draymond Green was the latest to voice his opinion on Ham's hiring. The Golden State Warriors star believes that the former NBA champion will bring plenty to the table for the LA Lakers on and off the court.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has had one of his playoff records broken by Klay Thompson. The Warriors sharpshooter surpassed James to go second-all-time for most 3-pointers made in NBA Playoffs history.

Colin Cowherd ranks Draymond Green’s career higher than LA Lakers stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd made a bold claim recently, stating Draymond Green has had a better career than LA Lakers star Carmelo Anthony. Draymond is a 3-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, while Anthony is yet to win a ring.

Cowherd deemed the belief that Carmelo is a better player than Green laughable. Here's what Cowherd said on his podcast 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' regarding this:

"Draymond Green has influence, and I think influence is what creates cultures. Influence does. And cultures are really important in winning. Most basketball fans believe Carmelo Anthony is better than Draymond Green, and I just laugh at that. That's a very unsophisticated look at basketball.

Cowherd continued:

Carmelo Anthony is a lousy defender. I don't see any leadership skills, was once threatened by Jeremy Lin as a teammate. No influence over any culture could never come to terms until the very end of what he was. In this last eight years, the best culture, the dynasty in the league ... he's their best defender, he's their most verbal player, he's their enforcer.

Every time they've made the finals, he's led in assists as a power forward. Influence, influence, influence."

Klay Thompson surpasses LeBron James to go 2nd overall for most 3-pointers made in NBA Playoffs

Surpassing a LeBron James' NBA Playoffs record is never an easy feat. However, Klay Thompson has managed to do so in one area he is better at, the 3-point shot. The Warriors sharpshooter made it to the second spot on the all-time list for most 3-point field goals in the playoffs during the first half of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Klay has 434 3-point field goals made, two more than LA Lakers talisman James, who sits in third at 432. Steph Curry leads the list with 537 3-pointers to his name in the playoffs. Thompson and Curry are likely to maintain their positions by the end of their illustrious careers.

Draymond Green says Darvin Ham’s hiring bodes well for LA Lakers

Darvin Ham's hiring as the 17-time NBA Champions' new head coach has been considered a positive move by many. It will be Ham's first gig as a head coach. He has served as an assistant coach for several years, is known for his ability to coach star players and understand locker room dynamics.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports Spoke to Draymond Green, who called him a “hero,” and Mike Brown, who first hired him, about Darvin Ham. “Don’t get it twisted,” Brown said. “I would like to see who would be the first to challenge Darvin or roll his eyes because he will stand his ground.” latimes.com/sports/lakers/… Spoke to Draymond Green, who called him a “hero,” and Mike Brown, who first hired him, about Darvin Ham. “Don’t get it twisted,” Brown said. “I would like to see who would be the first to challenge Darvin or roll his eyes because he will stand his ground.” latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

Several players have backed Ham to do a solid job in LA. Fellow Michigan native Draymond Green was also among them. Here's what the Warriors star said to the LA Times' Dan Woike regarding this:

“Growing up, could see that — ‘that’s Darv, in the NBA’ — and you want that,” Green said. “That’s your dream, too. And to see him come back and be able to touch him, to go to his camps. It was like, ‘Yo, I could possibly do that one day.'

Green continued:

I think he’s going to bring a toughness, a blue-collar mentality just because that’s how he’s built. That’s how he’s raised. You have to be that way from Saginaw,” Green told The Times. “I think it’ll be a different toughness that they haven’t seen. And he’s going to command and require a different respect level that they haven’t really have had. ... And I think that will bode well for that team.”

