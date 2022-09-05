LA Lakers News Roundup: Jeanie Buss opens up on how Shaquille O’Neale got traded, Magic Johnson reveals he cried with Dr. Jerry Buss after getting diagnosed with HIV, and more | September 5, 2022

Hulu's ten-part docuseries, 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,' has given the team's fans plenty of insight into the franchise's history. It touches upon several aspects that haven't may have been dusted under the carpet with the passage of time.

One such area is Magic Johnson's retirement after he was diagnosed with HIV. The topic is touched upon in the fourth episode of the show. Johnson, the Lakers' current owner Jeanie Buss, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and former player Kurt Rambis spoke at length about the late Dr. Jerry Buss's emotions during that phase.

In other news, Jeanie Buss recently opened up on former LA Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal's blockbuster trade to the Miami Heat in 2004. She gave insight into the late Dr. Buss' conversation with then-head coach Phil Jackson, who opposed the move.

Here's the latest buzz circling the LA Lakers as of September 5, 2022.

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reveals how Shaquille O’Neale’s trade went down in 2004

The LA Lakers have been known to make major roster shakeups every time they have endured a difficult season. One such instance was in 2004 after they got swept by the Detroit Pistons in the finals. The Lakers decided to trade superstar Shaquille O'Neal, who spearheaded their 2000s dynasty alongside the late Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers couldn't pay O'Neal the sum he deserved under the CBA rules. Then owner, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, decided to trade him and got rid of former coach Phil Jackson. Lakers' controlling owner Jeanie Buss revealed the conversation her father had with Jackson at the time in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, saying:

"When Shaq got traded, that was really hard. I tell the story about how my dad made the decision because he couldn't pay Shaq the money that he could earn under the collective bargaining agreement, so a trade was coming up.

"At the end of the season. Phil [Jackson] went to meet my father. He went in and said ,'You can't trade Shaq, he's the most dominant player in the league. You can't trade him.' My dad said, 'Well, I am gonna trade him and it won't matter to you because you're not coming back as coach either. That's not your problem.'"

Want to hear how the conversation about trading Shaq went between Dr. Jerry Buss and Phil Jackson? Jeanie Buss fills us in

Analyst suggests Patrick Beverley should start over Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers signed one of Russell Westbrook's biggest rivals, Patrick Beverley, this offseason. Many feel the Lakers made the move to agitate Westbrook and potentially get him off the active roster. Reports also suggest that the Lakers could look to go the John Wall route with Houston and send the former MVP home if he doesn't get traded.

However, the Lakers' roster is thin. If they fail to move Westbrook, the Lakers might have to play the nine-time All-Star. NBA insider Ric Bucher believes the team is better off by starting Beverley over Westbrook. Here's what Bucher said on “The Odd Couple” podcast regarding this:

“I can see a scenario where the Lakers are better with Pat Beverley starting and Russell Westbrook running the second unit coming off the bench. I just don’t know if Russell Westbrook can stomach the idea of Patrick Beverley starting over him.”

Patrick Beverley's response to Darvin Ham's report that he [Beverley] and Westbrook have already connected & will play side-by-side: "We excited and we hungry. Watch us work."

Magic Johnson reveals he cried with Dr. Jerry Buss after getting diagnosed with HIV

November 7th, 1991, was an emotional day in the history of the LA Lakers. Legendary superstar Magic Johnson announced his abrupt retirement after testing positive for HIV. The lack of knowledge about the disease at the time caused plenty of panic within the organization about Johnson's future life prospects.

Then Lakers' owner, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, was deeply saddened by the news. He treated Johnson like his son since he met him in 1979, mentored him and looked after him throughout his playing days and after retirement.

The situation was well depicted in Hulu's recently released ten-part docuseries, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," episode #4. Magic Johnson was among the interviewees in that episode. He revealed that he and Dr. Buss cried together because of how tough the moment was for them.

"Well, we both cried together. It was a tough day for both of us and a tough moment," said Johnson.

