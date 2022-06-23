LA Lakers News Roundup: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trolls the Boston Celtics, LeBron James partners with Naomi Osaka, and more - June 23, 2022 

The LA Lakers are constantly making the airwaves. Despite the season coming to an end, the Lakers remain a hot topic of conversation, especially after the tumultuous campaign they had.

The headlines often involve the superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Many of the talking points thus far have been about the hiring of Darvin Ham as the head coach. However, in this roundup, former Lakers superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also makes the cut.

With that said, here is the latest LA Lakers News Roundup brought to you by Sportskeeda for June 23, 2022.

LA Lakers forward LeBron James partners with Naomi Osaka to launch media company

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

LeBron James made the airwaves this week after deciding to join forces with Naomi Osaka to create a new media company called Hana Kuma. The superstar is known for venturing into the media with the SpringHill Company he launched with Maverick Carter.

James will now partner alongside former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka to tell stories that cross cultural barriers. SpringHill will serve as the financing, operations and production partner for Hana Kuma.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trolls the Boston Celtics for the 1985 NBA Finals

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar couldn't help but troll the Boston Celtics in a recent appearance on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. The center was asked what the best hot dog topping was. The six-time champion responded by saying:

"The tears of the 1985 Celtics when they lost to the LA Lakers in the Finals."

The Lakers beat the Celtics in the 1985 NBA Finals in six games. Kareem averaged 25.7 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0%.

Arguably, his best performance in the series came in Game 5 as the center dropped 36 points along with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He shot 57.0% from the field. He also had 3 blocks on the night.

Shaquille O'Neal wanted son Shareef to stay in college

Shaq and his son at a basketball game.

Former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal wanted his son Shareef O'Neal to stay in college. Shareef O'Neal is currently working out with a bunch of teams ahead of the draft and spoke about how he disagreed with his father on this topic.

"We kind of bump heads about this process. He wanted me to stay in school. I wanted to better myself through this. He knows I'm working out with teams," Shareef said.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: Shareef O'Neal donned a Lakers practice jersey on Tuesday as part of a pre-draft workout, just like his father wore decades ago. But it wasn't some grand family moment. "He didn't want me to do this," Shareef said of Shaquille. es.pn/3OawB2Y New story: Shareef O'Neal donned a Lakers practice jersey on Tuesday as part of a pre-draft workout, just like his father wore decades ago. But it wasn't some grand family moment. "He didn't want me to do this," Shareef said of Shaquille. es.pn/3OawB2Y

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far