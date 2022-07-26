LA Lakers News Roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns urges fans to appreciate LeBron James, Former Laker set to sell his two NBA championship rings for Ukraine relief, and more | July 26th, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns is calling on basketball fans not to take LA Lakers superstar LeBron James for granted. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man posted his appreciation of the four-time MVP in a reply to a Twitter post.

Slava Medvedenko’s two championship rings with the Lakers are destined for more important use. The rings will be auctioned off to help Ukraine’s recovery after Russia damaged his country.

Rasheed Wallace will not be part of new LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s coaching staff. Ham was looking forward to Wallace’s influence and mentorship on Anthony Davis had the former All-Star agreed to join the team.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers as of July 26, 2022:

Karl-Anthony Towns is pushing people to appreciate LeBron James

Karl-Anthony Towns gives LeBron James his well-deserved flowers. [Photo: The Sports Habit]

Nobody in the history of the NBA has been as good for as long as LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has managed. His greatness has been so consistent over the last 19 years that basketball fans seem to be taking the four-time MVP for granted.

Karl-Anthony Towns would have none of that as he urged fans to look at “King James” with even more appreciation. Quoting Legion Hoops’ post regarding how many points James needs to average next season to become the all-time scoring leader, Towns tweeted:

“Appreciate Greatness Everyone”

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns twitter.com/LegionHoops/st… Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.



It’s really happening… unreal. LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.It’s really happening… unreal. https://t.co/2tKmEyHhTN Appreciate Greatness Everyone Appreciate Greatness Everyone 💐 twitter.com/LegionHoops/st…

The Minnesota Timberwolves star ended the comment with a flower icon as a way to tip his hat off to one of the best players to ever play the game.

The LA Lakers forward did everything he could last season, nearly becoming the scoring champ, but couldn’t carry the team to the playoffs. James posted 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.2 APG and 1.3 SPG in 56 games in his 19th season in the NBA.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar



LeBron James is gonna be the all-time leading scorer in NBA History, and most people don't even consider him a "scorer" LeBron James is gonna be the all-time leading scorer in NBA History, and most people don't even consider him a "scorer"😂 😭 😭 😭 😂 😭 😭 😭

LeBron James broke several records last season, which included toppling Karl Malone for second on the all-time scoring ladder. Next season, he will only have to average 16.2 PPG to sit on the throne as NBA history’s most prolific scorer.

Slava Medvedenko will auction off his two championship rings with the Lakers to help Ukraine

Slava Medvedenko will auction off his LA Lakers championship rings to help Ukrainians. [Photo: Marca]

Stanislav “Slava” Medvedenko played seven seasons in the NBA, six of which were with the LA Lakers. He was part of the Shaq-Kobe era Lakers and won two titles with the team. The Ukrainian last played in the NBA during the 2006-07 season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Medvedenko is one of several high-profile Ukrainian athletes who have taken up a cause for their country. He was recently reported to be using AK-47s in helping his country defend against the invaders.

In an interview with The Athletic, the former backup Laker big man had this to say:

"In this moment I just decided, 'Why do I need these rings if they're just sitting in my safe?' I just recognize I can die. After that, I just say I have to sell them to show people leadership, to help my Ukrainian people to live better, to help kids."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via theathletic.com/3327703/2022/0…) REPORT: Former Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is auctioning off his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native country, Ukraine.(via @billoram REPORT: Former Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is auctioning off his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native country, Ukraine.(via @billoram, theathletic.com/3327703/2022/0…) https://t.co/U1QNgyVnnt

Medvedenko's two championship rings are under the care of SCP Auctions and will be auctioned off from Wednesday, July 27, to August 5.

The LA Lakers failed to get Rasheed Wallace as one of Darvin Ham’s assistant coaches

Darvin Ham will not have Rasheed Wallace next season with the LA Lakers' coaching staff. [Photo: Yardbarker.com]

Just weeks after Darvin Ham was named as the new head coach of the LA Lakers, Rasheed Wallace’s name promptly surfaced. Ham and Wallace are close friends and former teammates of the 2004 NBA champions, the Detroit Pistons.

In several interviews, Ham has lauded Wallace’s traits, naming him as someone who could be a unifying voice in the locker room. The former All-Star, had he been hired, was also expected to mentor Anthony Davis and the other LA Lakers big men.

Shams Charania of The Athletic included in a recent report that the Lakers failed to land the coveted coach. He stated:

“After further conversations, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will no longer join new Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff, sources said. Wallace served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis last season.”

Even without Rasheed Wallace, Ham has put together a competent group. They will be expected to hold LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook accountable after a disastrous 2021-22 season.

Phil Handy, who has been one of the most respected coaches over the last several years, will continue in Hollywood. Another notable name in Ham’s corner is former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent, who has extensively worked with James.

