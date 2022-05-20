LA Lakers News Roundup: NBA analyst suggests Russell Westbrook for Chris Paul trade, LaVar Ball believes Bulls All-Star will join Purple and Gold and more | May 20th, 2022 

The LA Lakers have been in the headlines for plenty of reasons, mainly because of a busy offseason that awaits them.

The 17-time champions are on the lookout for a new head coaching candidate. They are also likely to make significant roster changes again following their failure to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

LA continues to be a destination linked to top free agents, and that is the case again. Meanwhile, reports suggest the Lakers are undecided on the Russell Westbrook trade front, which could see the Purple and Gold make headlines over the next few weeks.

Analyst suggests Russell Westbrook for Chris Paul trade

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest 2015

As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers are undecided on the Russell Westbrook trade front. The nine-time All-Star had an underwhelming start to his tenure as a Lakers player. Many consider his failure to perform to his potential led to LA not making the playoffs this year.

However, the previous coaching staff led by Frank Vogel failed to find an ideal role for him, which also contributed to his struggles. However, the possibility of Russ departing the Lakers remains high.

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright suggested a blockbuster trade that would see Westbrook and Chris Paul swap teams. Here's what Wright said regarding this (via What's Wight? with Nick Wright Show) :

"Russ only has one year left on his deal, if the Lakers call up the Suns and say - you want to pay 37 soon-to-be 38-year-old Chris Paul, I don't know.

He continued:

"We like paying old guys. You want to be able to get off Landry Shamet's 10 million this year and next year, we'll give you Russ plus a couple of drafts picks, future picks that could be good because LeBron will be gone by then, Chris Paul will be gone by then.

"You can have those picks for Russ, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet plus picks from the Lakers and then Suns can decide. Will we try to use Russ or we just buy him out?"

LaVar Ball predicts Zach LaVine to join LA Lakers

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

LaVar Ball believes Zach LaVine could be on his way to join LA LakersZach LaVine to LA Lakers rumors have caught wind with the two-time dunk contest champion entering free agency this offseason. LaVine is also a client of Klutch Sports, the agency that takes care of business on the court for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are looking to return to championship contention. They signed Russell Westbrook via trade last year, but that move didn't pay off as the LA failed to make the playoffs.

(via LaVar Ball believes LaVine is tired of playing behind DeMar DeRozan and could land with the Lakers(via @thekapman LaVar Ball believes LaVine is tired of playing behind DeMar DeRozan and could land with the Lakers 👀(via @thekapman) https://t.co/rmieGagf8U

According to LaVar Ball, father of former LA Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, LaVine could be joining the Purple and Gold next. He believes the two-time NBA All-Star doesn't want to play second-fiddle to DeMar DeRozan. Here's what Ball said (h/t Bleacher Report):

“If he got a chance to go there, I guarantee you he ain’t no fool.”

Draymond Green lashes out at critics who believe LeBron James isn't a scorer

LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors 2021-22 NBA season

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green appreciated LeBron James' scoring prowess on a recent segment of his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show.' Green was talking about the comparison between Luka Doncic and James.

While pointing out the differences between their playing styles, the Warriors star said that Doncic looks to score more often over a 'possession to possession' basis compared to LeBron. Green was quick to point out that by no means he was saying that LeBron isn't a scorer. Here's what he mentioned regarding this:

"I think over 48 minutes from a possession to possession basis, I think Luka looks to score a little bit more than LeBron has. Now in saying that, it just shows you also how great LeBron is because here I am saying Luka looks to score a little bit more than LeBron and LeBron's some 1300 odd points away from passing Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the all-time scoring leader."

Green continued:

"There's this notion of LeBron James is not a scorer. Let me clear this up right now, I am not saying LeBron James is not a scorer, at all. The fact that people are even willing to say that LeBron James is not a scorer baffles me."

The Warriors star concluded by saying:

"You get idiots that play the game of basketball, that's supposed to understand basketball that'll say LeBron James isn't a scorer. No he just does everything and he scorers."

