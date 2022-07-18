LA Lakers News Roundup: Shaquille O’Neal reflects on his relation with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James claims he’s 100% healthy during Drew League appearance, and more | July 18th, 2022

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the headlines lately. From his comments on the Boston Celtics during his recent appearance on 'The Shop', to a productive return to the Drew League, there have been plenty of intriguing storylines to follow about 'King James.'

LeBron dropped a piece of positive news for Lakers fans during his Drew League appearance. The four-time NBA MVP is coming off yet another injury-riddled campaign but revealed at the halftime interval that he was 100% healthy.

Meanwhile, former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal opened up about his relationship with another franchise legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Follow the latest buzz surrounding the Purple and Gold in this article below.

LeBron James claims he’s 100% healthy at halftime of the Drew League game

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v LA Lakers

LeBron James played his first game in three months last Saturday (July 16th) when he took the court for the MMV Cheaters in a Drew League game. He entered the offseason early after missing seven of the last eight games for the LA Lakers, who missed the playoffs.

James dominated his first game back at the Los Angeles-based Pro-Am tournament, dropping 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals. He looked in great shape throughout the contest. During a halftime interview with ESPN, James claimed he was 100% healthy, which is welcome news for Lakers fans, as LeBron has struggled with injuries over the last two campaigns.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals he drew inspiration from LA Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Shaquille O'Neal recently opened up about being inspired by another LA Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. O'Neal followed in Kareem's footsteps, establishing himself as one of the most dominating centers in NBA history. He also won multiple championships with the LA Lakers like Kareem.

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 On this day in 2000... Kobe & Shaq connected on an alley-oop in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals! #NBAVault On this day in 2000... Kobe & Shaq connected on an alley-oop in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals! #NBAVault #NBA75 https://t.co/EJLShmXA9b

In an interview with MARCA, O'Neal paid his respects to the NBA's all-time regular-season leading scorer, saying:

"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was always a big inspiration to me. Not only because he was a Laker, but he was also one of the biggest, strongest, craziest power forwards that played in that time. Period.

Shaq added:

"I watched him. I learned from him, but to be honest, I probably talked to Kareem a total of three minutes while he was in the league. It would be interesting to study how many times you show respect on the court and don't do the same verbally. He was a unique and unrepeatable player."

Skip Bayless fires shots at LeBron James for missing free throws in the Drew League game

Super Bowl XLI - On The Set of ESPN - February 1, 2007

LeBron James was unstoppable in his first game in the Drew League in 11 years. He struggled from the free-throw line and the three-point range, though.

One of his biggest critics, Skip Bayless, didn't miss out on the opportunity to call 'King James' out for not converting late-game free throws and going two of 13 from long range during Saturday's contest.

Bayless wrote on Twitter:

"Love it that LeBron played in the Drew League today. But: he shot only 2-13 from three??? He missed the late free throw that would've at least clinched overtime? Some things never change."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Love it that LeBron played in the Drew League today. But: he shot only 2-13 from three??? He missed the late free throw that would've at least clinched overtime? Some things never change. Love it that LeBron played in the Drew League today. But: he shot only 2-13 from three??? He missed the late free throw that would've at least clinched overtime? Some things never change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far