LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Brooklyn Nets might be interested in assistant Phil Handy, Charles Barkley believes Darvin Ham wouldn't bring much change, and more - June 2nd, 2022

The LA Lakers are trying their best to avoid another mediocre campaign. No analyst believes they will turn it around next season. Their predicament has led to a plethora of trade rumors. All three superstars – LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis – have been mentioned in these rumors.

They have hired a new head coach, and there is no guarantee that he will be the X-factor for the Lakers next season. He is also under tremendous pressure to have an improved campaign as all eyes are on the James-led Purple and Gold.

Let's dive into a few rumors around the Lakers from the last 24 hours.

Charles Barkley believes new coach Darvin Ham won't make any difference next season

Assistant coach Darvin Ham with LeBron James in 2015

Charles Barkley is under the impression that new head coach Darvin Ham isn't going to bring any change. He isn't attacking Ham but is rather addressing the bigger issue with the roster. Barkley believes that the head coach was never the problem to begin with, and the squad's old age is the reason behind their poor season.

Barkley said:

"If your coach is the same age as your players, your team is not gonna be any good."

The comment was an attack on the age of the Lakers and not Ham. Barkley is certain that unless the Lakers switch up their lineup, a new coach will not make any difference.

Brooklyn Nets potentially lurking if the LA Lakers don't retain Phil Handy

Phil Handy at the Jonah Bolden Media Opportunity in Melbourne

Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy has mentioned that he is ready for a head coaching opportunity in the NBA. He hasn't been hired by any franchise yet but was reportedly expecting an interview with the Purple and Gold itself. Handy's future with the team is now uncertain.

Recent reports suggest that if he is not a member of Ham's bench next season, the Brooklyn Nets might be interested in his services.

As reported by NBA journalist Marc Stein:

"Will the Lakers keep highly rated developmental coach Phil Handy ... or is Handy potentially Brooklyn-bound? The Nets have a need on the developmental side in the wake of Adam Harrington’s expected departure, and Handy, remember, has a strong working history with Nets guard Kyrie Irving from their Cleveland days.

"If the Nets are bringing Irving back, having Handy on the staff to forge a stronger connection with him would be, well, handy."

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob praises former LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss for his sustained excellence

Dr. Jerry Buss and Bonnie-Jill Laflin at the 2nd Annual Lakers Casino Night

Jerry Buss was the owner of the Lakers for the majority of their successful years. He was behind the Showtime Lakers dynasty and also the dominant Kobe-Shaq years. Buss won 10 titles with the Lakers and is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Golden State Warriors are now entering their sixth NBA Finals in eight years and have a similar, albeit smaller, dynasty to the Lakers.

The Warriors have threaded the needle between development and winning right now. They have the core pieces from their initial championship runs – Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Plus, they also have young guns like Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob aspires to have similar success in the NBA as Buss did. He said:

"We are very goal-oriented. ... Our goal right now is to sustain being really good for a long time. I look at Jerry Buss and the Lakers, and how he owned the team for 33 years and made 16 Finals. That’s just an astonishing achievement, an incredible owner."

