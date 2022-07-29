LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Former veterans linked to other teams this summer, Kyrie Irving fuels trade rumors after seen training with LeBron James' assistant coach, and more - July 28th, 2022

The LA Lakers continue to have discussions around Russell Westbrook, but no deal has materialized. Teams aren't interested in the nine-time All-Star after his horrific season last year. Moreover, any potential deal with the Indiana Pacers is now reportedly dead.

Let's take a look at some rumors around the Purple and Gold in the last 24 hours.

Carmelo Anthony linked to the Golden State Warriors

Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers

Amid a contract extension impasse with the LA Lakers, Carmelo Anthony is linked to the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors. They reportedly have the space to acquire him, and there is no sign of a new contract with the Lakers. An anonymous NBA general manager told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney that the Warriors are a team to look at.

Deveney reported:

"It would be a nice story if he could win a ring there to end his career. Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots, and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He'd take the minimum. They have a lot of young guys on that roster. They could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA.

"I do not know if they would really take that plunge on him, but it does make some sense."

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb The Golden State Warriors are on the shortlist of teams interested in Carmelo Anthony.



(via Sean Deveney) The Golden State Warriors are on the shortlist of teams interested in Carmelo Anthony.(via Sean Deveney) https://t.co/foXJP3kzdk

Kyrie Irving reignited trade rumors after seen practicing with LA Lakers assistant coach

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving was rumored to be joining the Lakers, but no deal has materialized so far. He exercised his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Lakers now have to create a lavish package to acquire him as Brooklyn is reportedly not interested in Westbrook. Most trade rumors have suggested that there is unlikely to be any deal between the Nets and Lakers.

However, Irving was seen training with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy this summer, reigniting the rumors around his arrival in LA. He participated in Handy's "futureofbasketballisfemale" training camp.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ at Phil Handy’s futureofbasketballisfemaleElite Cam Kyrie Irving ( @KyrieIrving ) showing how to attack a defender with a wide baseat Phil Handy’s futureofbasketballisfemaleElite Cam Kyrie Irving ( @KyrieIrving ) showing how to attack a defender with a wide base 🔥 at Phil Handy’s futureofbasketballisfemaleElite Cam https://t.co/IHgKIZbMgI

Brooklyn Nets keeping an eye on Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard with the Lakers in 2021-22

Dwight Howard is unlikely to return to the Lakers, this offseason and an NBA insider has claimed that Brooklyn is interested in signing the eight-time All-Star. Howard is still a free agent, and there aren't many teams interested in the 36-year-old's services.

In a recent Spotify Live session, NBA insider Scoop B. Robinson of Bally Sports reported:

"I reached out to Dwight directly, and I'll tell you that there is mutual interest between him and the Brooklyn Nets."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-dw… Dwight Howard is still a free agent and says the Nets are a team he would have interest in playing for. Dwight Howard is still a free agent and says the Nets are a team he would have interest in playing for.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-dw… https://t.co/Zzli2k2CSb

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far