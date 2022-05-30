LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers will limit Kurt Rambis’ attendance in coaching meetings, Avery Bradley on Cleveland Cavaliers’ radar, and more | 30th May 2022

After hiring Darvin Ham as Frank Vogel’s replacement, the LA Lakers are making sure the new head coach will have as much autonomy as possible. Kurt Rambis will reportedly be given limited access to coaching meetings.

Avery Bradley, who was one of the Lakers’ most reliable players after he was signed off waivers, is currently an unrestricted free agent. If the purple and gold franchise doesn't bring him back, he may follow the route Rajon Rondo took before this year’s trade deadline.

Many around the NBA are happy that Darvin Ham has finally gotten a head-coaching job. Several of his peers and people he has worked with have found him ready for the job and expect him to succeed.

LA Lakers want to correct last year’s dysfunction by allowing Kurt Rambis only limited access to coaching meetings

Kurt Rambis will not be an everyday presence in Darvin Ham's meetings. [Photo: Larry Brown Sports]

The LA Lakers are determined to bounce back from last season’s disastrous performance. Part of what allegedly made Frank Vogel’s job thankless was the presence of Kurt Rambis in most meetings. The senior basketball adviser reportedly influenced how the team ran their business, which created friction in the locker room.

NBA Insider Marc Stein in his Substack report offers a glimpse of how new head coach Darvin Ham is given as much leeway as he can get. Ham gets to appoint his staff and will receive more than enough to lead the Lakers without Rambis’ meddling.

Ham will have plenty on his plate even before draft day arrives. Foremost on his agenda will be figuring out what to do with Russell Westbrook. If the front office intends to keep him, he will have to show how he can make the most of the former MVP.

The rest of the Lakers’ roster has to be filled out as well. The former NBA journeyman will need to get his supporting cast right as last season’s role players didn’t perform as expected.

Avery Bradley could help Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff bid next season

Avery Bradley may no longer be part of LeBron James' supporting cast next season for the LA Lakers. [Photo: Lake Show Life]

Avery Bradley, who was an integral part of the LA Lakers this season, could be headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers’ supporting cast figures to be vastly retooled next season, which could leave Bradley out of the loop.

The 31-year-old veteran has nothing to worry about, though, as several teams are looking to acquire his services. One of those reportedly interested in his services is LeBron James’ old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland’s backcourt was decimated by injuries this season, which was a big reason why they failed to make it to the play-in.

Evan Dammarrell of Right Down Euclid posted a report on how Bradley could end up with the Cavaliers:

“According to sources, that’s a realistic path where Ricky Rubio could reunite with Cleveland. If not there, names worth watching include Avery Bradley, Raul Neto, and Elfrid Payton as well. Clearly, there are plenty of options in free agency this year for Cleveland – they just have to get creative with it.”

Avery Bradley’s defense, hustle and championship poise are aspects the Cleveland Cavaliers can use if the Lakers fail to give him a new contract.

Darvin Ham gets love from around the NBA

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gets his flowers from around the NBA. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Many in the NBA feel that Darvin Ham’s head-coaching hire was long overdue. He’s served his due and has proven his worth since, ironically enough, being hired by the LA Lakers back in 2011. Ham was a key figure in several of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s squads, including the one that won the 2021 NBA title.

Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times detailed conversations with prominent NBA-related people regarding Ham’s credentials.

Former teammate and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups had this to say about Ham:

“What can you say? He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. I mean, this dude is more than qualified for the task at hand. I’m so happy and proud of him. I spoke to him last night and he was so excited.”

Former NBA coach Mike Woodson tossed in his thoughts on Ham’s hiring:

“He put the time in on the practice floor and it was always a nice carryover in the game. So, you knew that the fact he got into coaching, I knew it would work because that’s a big part of being a good coach. You got to work.”

Based on the chatter after Darvin Ham was hired by the LA Lakers, the Hollywood squad may have found the right man for the job.

