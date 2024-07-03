LA Lakers Summer League 2024 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The LA Lakers will be among the first few teams to begin their 2024 NBA Summer League schedules this weekend. They are participating in the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League. It's been a quiet offseason, but LA had a solid draft. They acquired Dalton Knecht, a consensus top-10 prospect, with the No. 17 pick and LeBron James' son Bronny James with the No. 55 pick, who will lead the Summer League roster.

Meanwhile, new head coach JJ Redick will be in focus, too. Under his leadership, the team's prospects have already hit the gym before the new season. He's also closely involved in the Summer League, even though he's not coaching. LA's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers' head coach, Dane Johnson, will lead the team from the sidelines.

With a lack of movement this offseason and no new player additions via trade or free agency, the Summer League appears to be an exciting time for Lakers fans. It'll give them a first glimpse at Knecht and Bronny to see if they have something to cheer for amid this quiet offseason.

The Lakers have nearly always boasted exciting talent in the NBA Summer League, and the 2024 season is no different. Here's a look at the roster and schedule.

LA Lakers 2024 Summer League Roster

The LA Lakers announced their 2024 Summer League roster on Jul. 2 after 2024 rookie class Bronny James and Dalton Knecht's introductory press conferences. The team also had its first practice with the prospects in head coach JJ Redick's attendance. Here are the players on the team's Summer League roster:

Player Position Bronny James Guard Dalton Knecht Guard Maxwell Lewis Forward Tommy Kuhse Guard Kyle Mangas Guard Grayson Murphy Guard Quincy Olivari Guard Mohammed Diarra Forward Sean East II Guard Colin Castleton Center Blake Hinson Forward Armel Traore Forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon Guard/Forward

The key players for the Lakers would be Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Maxwell Lewis and Colin Castleton. All are in contention to bag rotation minutes in the regular season. Jalen Hood-Schifino is a notable absentee. The second-year guard will not play in the Summer League as he's recovering from a back injury that kept him out for most of the 2023-24 season.

LA Lakers 2024 Summer League Schedule

The LA Lakers will tip off their Summer League season in the California Classic Summer League, featuring the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. It begins on Saturday (Jul. 6) against the Kings, followed by a game against the Warriors and the Heat.

Here's the Lakers' California Classic Summer League schedule:

Game Date and Time TV Lakers vs Kings July 6, 4:30 PM ET ESPN Lakers vs Warriors July 7, 6:30 PM ET NBA TV Lakers vs Heat July 10, 7:00 PM ET ESPN 2

The Lakers are yet to release their Las Vegas Summer League schedule. It will begin on Jul. 12 and end on Jul. 22. The Las Vegas Summer League schedule will be updated after the NBA's official release.

