LA Lakers: Top 5 Highest Paid Players | 2020-21 NBA Season

The LA Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA. Last year, they managed to equal the Boston Celtics' record of most championship wins. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers weren't keen on resting on their superstars' ability to carry the franchise to another title this season. The front office spent the league's offseason adding additional pieces to their roster. A series of astute moves have made the LA Lakers favorites again in the West.

In this article, we will have a look at who on the LA Lakers roster will earn the most in the 2020-21 NBA season, which includes two of the side's new faces.

LA Lakers highest-paid players for the 2020-21 NBA season

The LA Lakers come into the 2020-21 NBA season off the back of a dominant playoff display and are ready for a repeat. Let's have a look at the players the franchise are relying on the most and have therefore given the highest salaries.

#1 LeBron James

Easily the highest-paid player on the LA Lakers roster is their leader, LeBron James. The King needs little introduction, as he is someone who has won it all. Alongside his 4 rings, LeBron has 4 MVP and 4 Finals MVP awards and is one of the most dominant postseason players the league has ever seen.

The LA Lakers showed their trust that LeBron will continue his exceptional abilities late into his career when they offered him a massive 2-year contract extension this offseason. James will earn $39 million this year before that figure jumps up to $41 million next season as part of his extension.

James was the LA Lakers standout player last season. LeBron led the league in assists with 10 a game and led his franchise to a record-equalling 17th NBA Championship.

#2 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis comes in behind James and is on $32 million this season after LeBron had pushed the LA Lakers front office to bring in the power forward. Davis didn't disappoint in his first season with the team.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring and rebounds, which earned him a contract extension as well. His new deal amounts to $190 million over 5 years. He was unlucky not to win the Finals MVP award and at his position was one of the most un-guardable players during the postseason.

Davis will inevitably be handed the baton from LeBron when he either leaves for another side or retires and become the face of the franchise. Until then, both he and LeBron will dominate the NBA and could potentially three-peat, which would bring James level with Jordan on championship rings.