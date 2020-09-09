LA Lakers: Top 5 worst starters of all time

Along with some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, such as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, the LA Lakers have also had the misfortune of having some players who simply did not perform at the expected level. In this article, we take a look at the top 5 worst starters for the LA Lakers.

Since the Lakers moved to Los Angeles in 1960, there have several instances of them picking draft busts and trading for players who simply did not fit into their system. Let us take a look at the top 5 worst starters for the LA Lakers.

#5 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard in purple and gold

A surprising addition to start our list is Dwight Howard. In his first stint with the LA Lakers, Howard started as the center. His time with the Lakers was mired with issues on and off the court.

Dwight Howard talks about the 2012-2013 Lakers season pic.twitter.com/FUwoHelzOX — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) September 25, 2019

He had trouble getting along with Kobe Bryant, who he felt was shooting too much. He was also unable to run pick and rolls for Steve Nash. His injuries restricted him that season and the LA Lakers were unable to make an impact in the playoffs.

Howard played just the one season back then before rejoining the team as a role player in 2019.

#4 Samaki Walker

Samaki Walker had problems with Kobe Bryant during his LA Lakers stint[Credits: Fox Sports]

Samaki Walker is not a name most people would think of when looking back at the 2001-02 LA Lakers. Walker started as the power forward for the Lakers, replacing Horace Grant. He failed to live up to the expectations and averaged just 6.7 points and 7 rebounds a game.

He played for the Lakers for two seasons and even earned a ring with them but was rarely able to make a noteworthy performance. His poor performances were overshadowed by Shaq's greatness during those two years. He makes it to fourth place on our list.

#3 Luke Walton

Luke Walton's career never really took off [Credits: Bleacher Report]

Luke Walton comes in third in this list of top 5 worst starters for the LA Lakers. Walton spent 9 seasons with the LA Lakers and came off the bench for most of his career. He was a starter during the rebuild years from 2006 to 2009 after Shaq left.

During this time, he was simply unable to make an impact on the floor. His lack of athleticism and his constant injuries hampered his career. Despite being considered a great basketball mind, Luke Walton was never able to contribute significantly to the LA Lakers as a player.

#2 Kwame Brown

Kwame Brown had a dismal career with the LA Lakers [Credits: The Blast]

Kwame Brown has earned the dubious reputation of the second spot on this list. Brown, who came into the league as the number 1 overall pick, is considered to be the greatest NBA draft bust of all time.

Brown played 3 seasons for the LA Lakers from 2005 to 2008. While he had some great defensive skills, his inability to have any production on the offensive end of the floor made him a huge liability for the Lakers.

(2008) @StephenASmith's reaction to the Lakers trading Kwame Brown will never, ever get old.



"Kwame Brown is gone .. throw a parade whether you win a championship or not. This man was a bonafide scrub." pic.twitter.com/fHQv69RQNm — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 21, 2019

Brown's greatest contribution to the LA Lakers was being traded for the Memphis Grizzlies' Pau Gasol, who won 2 titles for them.

#1 Smush Parker

Smush Parker and Kobe Bryant never got along [Credits: Bleacher Report]

Smush Parker has the unfortunate honor of topping this list of top 5 worst starters for the LA Lakers. During his 2 seasons with the LA Lakers from 2005-07, he averaged below 4 assists a game as the starting point guard.

Parker had a well-documented history of not getting along with LA Lakers' superstar Kobe Bryant. Parker reportedly stopped passing the ball to Kobe towards the end of his final season with the LA Lakers. Coach Phil Jackson also had troubles with Parker during his time with the Lakers.

Parker was partially responsible for the LA Lakers' defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA playoffs and will likely go down as one of the worst point guards to ever play for the LA Lakers.

Do you agree with our list of top 5 worst starters for the LA Lakers?

