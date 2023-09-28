LA Lakers updated depth chart: Potential starting lineup ahead of training camp explored

The LA Lakers were one of the most active teams this offseason following their 2023 Western Conference finals loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The team made numerous roster enhancements to improve its shooting and depth around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As a result, the Lakers now enter the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the most complete teams in the league.

As of today, LA’s full depth chart is as follows:

Guards Forwards Centers Gabe Vincent LeBron James Anthony Davis Austin Reaves Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Wood D'Angelo Russell Rui Hachimura Jaxson Hayes Max Christie Taurean Prince Colin Castleton Jalen Hood-Schifino Cam Reddish Scotty Pippen Jr. Maxwell Lewis D'Moi Hodge Vincent Valerio-Bodon Damion Baugh Alex Fudge

As for the Lakers’ potential starting five, the team has a plethora of options. LA’s Big 3 of James, Davis and Austin Reaves is sure to start. However, outside of those three, the other two starting spots will likely be up for grabs.

The Lakers’ starting point guard position is expected to come down to a battle between Gabe Vincent and D’Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the team's fifth starting spot will depend on whether Davis starts at power forward or center.

If AD starts at center, then LA could go with either Jarred Vanderbilt or Rui Hachimura at PF. However, if Davis gets his way and plays more at PF, then LA could go with either Christian Wood or Jaxson Hayes at the 5.

As of now, though, the Lakers' most likely starting lineup appears to be D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis wants to play fewer minutes at center for the LA Lakers during the 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers’ 2023-24 starting lineup may still be undecided. However, Anthony Davis has reportedly made the Lakers aware that he would like to play fewer minutes at center next season.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, AD informed the team about his desire to play more minutes at power forward earlier this offseason. Per McMenamin, that is why the team signed Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes in free agency.

“Sources told ESPN that Davis made it clear to the organization he wanted to have more support at center so he wouldn't have to play so much 5 during the regular season,” McMenamin wrote.

“Davis was slotted at center in 99% of his minutes last season, according to Cleaning the Glass data. … Davis' desire to spend more time at power forward was heard. (In addition to Wood, LA also signed 7-footer Jaxson Hayes.)”

So, all things considered, it looks like Lakers coach Darvin Ham will have a lot to think about in regard to his rotations entering training camp.