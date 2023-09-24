5 bold predictions for LA Lakers ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers made a huge run to end the 2022-23 season, making the NBA Western Conference Finals, where they lost to eventual champions Denver Nuggets. Now that they seem to figure things out, they're poised to make another run for the championship.

In the postseason, the Lakers made significant additions that boosted their depth since they won the 2020 NBA title. With Anthony Davis healthy and LeBron James keeping Father Time at bata, the Lakers are expected to start out better compared to the time when they had Russell Westbrook.

Along with the impressive performances of Austin Reaves at the FIBA World Cup and Coach Darvin Ham building more traction from the last season, the Lakers are set to contend for the 2023-24 NBA title.

What the LA Lakers are expected to achieve in 2023-24 season

The Lakers team is set to have a spectacular NBA season with the way the front office is making moves to prolong LeBron James' career and having a fail-safe roster in case Anthony Davis goes down again.

On that note, here are five bold predictions for the LA Lakers for the upcoming 2023-24 season:

#1 LeBron James becomes MVP

LeBron James is not dialing it down entering his 21st NBA season.

LeBron James turns 39 on December 30. As much as he tries to fight it, Father Time will eventually catch up, so this could be the last chance that LBJ could get another NBA MVP.

Chasing Michael Jordan, James has four NBA MVPs and needs another to tie MJ to stir up the GOAT debate once again. With a better support cast this season, his assists should help him in his case for the MVP.

The narrative of James reclaiming the MVP at 39 could also be an attractive story for the media to create.

#2 Anthony Davis takes home the DPOY award

Anthony Davis' defensive contributions stack up among the best in the NBA

On being traded to the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 season, Anthony Davis made it known that he wanted to add the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award to his trophy case.

Injuries have plagued Davis. The league needs players to participate in 65 games to be eligible for any NBA award. The last time Davis played more than 65 games was way back when he was in New Orleans during the 2014-15 season.

With a chip on his shoulder to keep himself available for the LA Lakers, Davis should continue what he does and average more than two blocks and a steal per game to make himself a prime candidate for the DPOY award.

#3 Win the NBA Western Conference

LA Lakers will look to end the season top of the Western Conference.

The biggest question for the LA Lakers off-season was how they could keep Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura. This team, though, signed all of them and even added more pieces to their core.

Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood adds to their depth, and that could lead to more wins in the regular season.

Aiming for the top position in the stacked NBA Western Conference is not anymore a far-fetched goal. That's because the Lakers proved that when they traded Russell Westbrook midway into the 2022-23 season.

#4 Lakers beat Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets in playoffs

LA Lakers should be a huge problem for the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

With their deep roster, the LA Lakers will be able to contend better in the playoffs. On their path to the 2024 Finals should be the Golden State Warriors and defending champions Denver Nuggets once again.

The Golden State Warriors are much smaller if they want to put Chris Paul in their death 5 lineup. The Lakers' size could pose a huge problem for Coach Steve Kerr's rotation.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were beaten by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference Finals, but this time, the story could be much different. Having Christian Wood and Jaxon Hayes rotating with Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt makes the Lakers better in the frontcourt against Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.

#5 Win the 2024 NBA Championship

LeBron James is looking to win his fifth NBA championship.

With everything going right for the LA Lakers, the 2024 NBA Championship is very much a possibility. It could also be the last for LeBron James or maybe with the purple and gold if he decides to leave next season.

For the years of scrutiny after winning the 2020 championship, the LA Lakers should shut all criticism. LeBron James winning a second chip in LA will solidify his place among the Lakers greats.

Moreover, Anthony Davis warrants his jersey to be retired beside him when everything is said and done.