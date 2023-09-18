5 reasons why LeBron James and the LA Lakers will win the 2024 NBA title

LeBron James and the LA Lakers fell short of their NBA title goal last season. This came as the team got swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. However, by most accounts, the Lakers’ season was considered a massive success, given their extremely slow start to the year.

LA completely revamped its roster midseason and was able to overcome a lack of chemistry to make a deep playoff run. Now, after once again being one of the most active teams this offseason, the Lakers appear primed for a potential title run.

So, on that note, let’s take a look at five reasons why the Lakers will win the 2024 NBA title:

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

#5 Improved shooting

Former Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent

One of the Lakers’ biggest weaknesses last season was their shooting. LA finished just 25th in team 3-point percentage at 34.6%. LA then shot even worse in the playoffs at 33.5% (11th).

However, the Lakers have since added some extra shooting this offseason. This includes guard Gabe Vincent, who shot 37.8% from deep on 6.1 attempts per game during the Miami Heat’s 2023 NBA Finals run (22 games). In addition, newly signed big man Christian Wood can also provide extra spacing in the frontcourt. Wood shot 37.6% from 3 on 4.2 attempts per game over 67 games with Dallas last season. Meanwhile, wing Taurean Prince is also a very respectable outside shooter (38.1% from 3 on 3.6 attempts per game over 54 games for Minnesota last season).

#4 Additional depth

Former Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood

In addition to their improved shooting, the Lakers now have more overall depth as well. LA only lost one player from its Top 7 playoff rotation in veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. However, the team was able to replace Schroder with Gabe Vincent. They did so while also adding depth on the wings (Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish) and in the interior (Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood).

#3 Potential Austin Reaves breakout season

LA Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves

Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves has been receiving a ton of hype this offseason. After having a semi-breakout for LA during the 2023 NBA playoffs, Reaves was one of Team USA’s best players during the FIBA World Cup 2023. He finished second on the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game, behind only Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards. So, perhaps, Reaves will be able to make another sizeable leap for the Lakers and blossom into a legitimate third star in 2024.

#2 LeBron James could be more motivated than ever to win his fifth title

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

While LeBron James is still operating at an elite level, he may not have much time left as arguably the lead guy on a title team. James will turn 39 in December and is already past the age where many star players have retired in the past. This means that the 2023-24 season could mark his last prime opportunity to win his fifth title. So, with the clock ticking and an optimal roster around him, James could be more motivated than ever in 2024.

#1 The league is still wide open

Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers superstars Nikola Jokic and LeBron James

While the Lakers will face some stiff competition for the 2024 NBA title, there still isn’t a runaway favorite to take home the trophy. The defending champion Denver Nuggets lost two key rotation players, Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green, without adding anyone of notoriety. Meanwhile, other top contenders are also facing similar question marks.

The Phoenix Suns’ new Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has yet to play a game together. The Milwaukee Bucks brought in a rookie head coach this offseason in Adrian Griffin, which could lead to some hiccups. The Boston Celtics took a risk by trading away the heart and soul of their team in veteran guard Marcus Smart for oft-injured big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies are also dealing with uncertainty surrounding stars James Harden and Ja Morant, due to a trade request and suspension, respectively.

So, simply put, the field is still wide open, which bodes well for the Lakers’ chances to take home the 2024 title.

