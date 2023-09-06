Breaking news coming in as Christian Wood signs a $5.7 million deal with the LA Lakers and joins LeBron James and crew

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are expected to mount a serious challenge to win the 2024 NBA championship. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has already brought in reinforcements such as Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince to James’ supporting cast.

While things have gotten quiet as the basketball world is monitoring the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Lakers are apparently not done retooling the roster. Adrian Wojnarowski broke out this news that should only make Laker Nation even more excited:

“Free agent F/C Christian Wood has agreed on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option.”

The LA Lakers didn’t re-sign Mo Bamba after landing Hayes. Wood’s addition should only make the frontline even deeper behind Anthony Davis.

Wood played 67 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He shot 51.5%, including 37.6% from deep.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham will have a plethora of options in how he will field his big men. Anthony Davis and Christian Wood at the same time on the floor can work. The former Maverick often played with a big man under Jason Kidd’s system.

When AD sits down, Wood could patrol the middle in certain situations or play alongside Jaxson Hayes. Whichever way Wood will be used, the Lakers’ depth has certainly been improved with his addition.

Will Christian Wood start for the LA Lakers?

In his two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Christian started in all but one of his 109 games with the team. Jason Kidd used him differently, however, when he was with the Dallas Mavericks. He started in 17 of his 67 games.

The likely scenario for Wood is for him to come off the bench. Lakers coach Darvin Ham sold Anthony Davis the idea of playing center for the LA Lakers. He wouldn’t just change that to accommodate the lanky center.

Ham could play a double big set featuring Wood and Jaxson Hayes in certain situations. In some scenarios one of them could play center.

Wood’s ability to stretch the floor will not compromise his role alongside Anthony Davis or Hayes. It’s on the defensive end where Wood has often been punished that will cause Darvin Ham to be strategic with his plan.

Overall, the LA Lakers have added a stretch big man who is versatile enough to play in different situations. LeBron James’ supporting cast just got a little deeper and experienced with Wood’s acquisition.